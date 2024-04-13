Exploring the Net Worth, Wealth, And Fortune of 'Someone You Loved' Singer Lewis Capaldi

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has carved out a space for himself in the industry. With super hit tracks like Someone You Loved and Before You Go, Capaldi has built a hugely impressive discography since he first catapulted to fame in 2017. However, with his rising fame, Lewis Capaldi's net worth has also piqued many people's interest. But how have all of the singer-songwriter's projects contributed to his wealth? Read on to find out more details about the singer's net worth, early life and more.





1. Early Life

According to reports, Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi opened up about his childhood in a brand new and ultra candid documentary called Birthday Song that launched on YouTube. While talking about how he first fell in love with music and what it was like growing up the youngest of four kids, his most shocking revelation came when he revealed that he was a mistake. It turns out, his dad “was supposed to have had a vasectomy, which was obviously botched.

Capaldi was born in Glasgow, Scotland, and lived there until he was 4 years old. Thereafter, when his family relocated to East Whitburn in West Lothian, Capaldi, the youngest of four children, loved it. Capaldi's birth was a very unexpected one, as his mother's pregnancy with him occurred after his father had undergone a vasectomy, leading to his being jokingly referred to as an 'immaculate conception'.

The actor's love for music came at the tender age of 4, when he sang on the stage during a family trip to France. Thereafter, he started performing gigs, learned to play the guitar, and also started writing songs. His brother actually helped him get gigs at the pub, as the duo would both sneak into the pubs and perform in front of the audience.

2. Career

The years 2014–2016 were his career beginnings, when the singer was a part of The Scottish Music Centre's Hit the Road project.and participated in a three-date tour, performing in Dumfries, Edinburgh, and Fort William alongside Jacob, Rory Green, and Zoë Bestel. When he turned 18, his manager, Ryan Walter, discovered him through an iPhone recording that he had uploaded to his SoundCloud account. Little did the singer know that a small recording that was made in his bedroom would impress Walter and he would fly down from America to Britain to hear Capaldi play live.

Following his mini recognition, in 2016, the singer graduated with an HND in music from New College Lanarkshire, Motherwell. In 2017, he went on to release his first single, Bruises, independently. The song quickly amassed close to 28 million plays on Spotify worldwide, making him the fastest ever unsigned artist to reach 25 million plays on the platform. This song was again released as a single in 2019 and reached a peak of No. 6 on the UK Singles Chart.

Furthermore , after multiple similar song releases, singles and performances, in 2019, The Breach track Someone You Loved became Capaldi's breakthrough single, charting in 29 countries. The song reached number one on the UK Singles Chart and remained in that position for 7 weeks. It also reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, making him the first Scottish solo artist to top the US charts since Sheena Easton in 1981. The song even received a Grammy nomination for The Song Of The Year.

Another Breach track, Grace, reached a new peak of No. 9 in the UK that year.Both of these songs were included on his debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent. Capaldi was nominated for the Brit Critics' Choice Award at the 2019 Brit Awards, but did not win, In 2019, he performed at several shows and did tours, which sold out immediately.At the 2020 Brit Awards, Capaldi received three nominations, winning two awards. Two songs written by Capaldi were also released that year: Rita Ora's How to Be Lonely and Sigala's Lasting Lover.

Now, Lewis Capaldi has certainly been busy, as he's treating fans to not just a new album in 2023, but a documentary too. Moreover, according to CelebrityNetWorth, Lewis Capaldi has a net worth of a whopping $10 million (£8 million). The singer has accumulated this through his songs, performances, and also through his debut album, 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent' sold over two million copies and quickly became a streaming giant.

That's not all. The latest reports by The Mirror say that Capaldi signed a seven-figure deal with Netflix during negotiations for his documentary, so his net worth could be even greater. The pop singer's biggest purchase to date is the Glaswegian farmhouse that he bought in 2020 for £1.6 million.

3. Personal life

Now that the details about Lewis Capaldi's net worth are revealed, let's take a moment and explore a little bit about his personal life too. With success comes the price you pay for your mental and physical health. Barring to long hours of recordings, tours and burn out, In June 2023, Capaldi made public his decision to take an extended sabbatical from touring, stating that he needed to prioritize his mental and physical well-being. Prior to this news, Capaldi's performance at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival was marked by challenges coming from an episode related to his recently diagnosed Tourette's syndrome. Although the singer struggled to finish the concert, the crowd joined in to help him finish the performance.

On his father's side , his first cousin, twice removed, is the actor Peter Capaldi, who appeared in his music video for Someone You Loved. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the singer moved back to his parents house to. work on his second album. In April 2023, his documentary, How I'm Feeling Now, was released on Netflix. In terms of his love life ( we know everyone is so interested in this), Capaldi has been in a relationship with Scottish actress Ellie MacDowall as of June 2023.

