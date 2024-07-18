'He Didn’t Want Sycophants': Nicole Kidman Recalls Working With Late Director Stanley Kubrick As Eyes Wide Shut Turns 25

Nicole Kidman recently recalled her experience working with late director Stanley Kubrick in his 1999 mystery psychological drama film Eyes Wide Shut. The film has turned 25, and Kidman, who remarkably depicted the lead role of Alice Harford alongside her then-husband Tom Cruise, shared what it was like playing this role.

The actress mentioned that they became comfortable working with each other, noting that she and Cruise had even suggested ideas to Kubrick and improvised scenes during filming. Read on further to know more details.

Nicole Kidman recalls working with Stanley Kubrick in Eyes Wide Shut

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Nicole Kidman opened up about her experience collaborating with Stanley Kubrick in his last movie, Eyes Wide Shut. The outlet asked Kidman if she felt that the director was "mining" from her marriage experiences with Tom Cruise (she was married to him at the time of filming) to shape the relationship between their characters Bill and Alice in the film.

Kidman responded by saying, "I suppose he was mining it. There were ideas he was interested in." The actress added that Kubrick would ask "a lot of questions," but she admitted that he had a clear vision of the story he was telling.

She explained he had a unique approach to working with actors and advised them not to idolize him, noting that he told her and Cruise, "Don’t put me on a pedestal. That’s the No. 1 rule."

The Practical Magic actress said the director "didn’t want sycophants," adding he encouraged them to share their ideas, and everyone had to "wait at least 10 seconds" before dismissing it.



Nicole Kidman reveals experience playing Alice Harford in Eyes Wide Shut

During her candid conversation with the outlet, Nicole Kidman revealed which aspects of her personality or experiences she infused into her portrayal of Alice.

Kidman said she infused her "boldness" and upfront personality into the character, noting Alice "was stoned ... although that wasn’t me when I was stoned," before clarifying that she naturally embodies being upfront, which helped her play the role authentically.

She was then asked if she would consider watching Eyes Wide Shut film with her daughters, to which the actress replied, "Definitely not."

However, Kidman shared that at the AFI Life Achievement Award tribute, they screened a scene where her character gets stoned in the film, and her daughter, Sunday Rose, was watching that with her. She recalled her reaction, telling the outlet, "She said, 'Mom, that was good.'"

Meanwhile, Stanley Kurbick's Eyes Wide Shut is available to stream on Prime Video.