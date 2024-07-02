What Is Nicole Kidman's Net Worth? Exploring A Family Affair Star's Wealth And Fortune

Australian actress Nicole Kidman is one of the most versatile stars of her generation. In her multi-decade reign as a leading performer in the film industry, Kidman has captivated the attention of fans with her diverse on-stage performances.

Kidman began her career at age 16, making her film debut with the 1983 film Bush Christmas. Since then, the actress has worked with many legendary directors and actors on several blockbuster projects and has won many prestigious awards throughout her illustrious career.

The actress is currently making headlines for her latest movie, A Family Affair, in which she has played the role of Brooke Harwood alongside her co-star Zac Efron (Chris Cole). While Kidman has continued to intrigue fans with her spellbinding acting prowess, many people have wondered how much she is worth. Below, more details about her rich filmography are mentioned as we explore Nicole Kidman's net worth, fame, and fortune.

What is Nicole Kidman's Net Worth?

Nicole Kidman has diversified her career in showbiz and beyond. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is $250 million. She has sustained her star power in the industry. This whopping wealth comes from her hard work, blockbuster projects, and the many high-profile endorsement deals she has done throughout her career.

Nicole Kidman: Early life and career beginnings

Nicole Kidman was born on June 20, 1967, in Honolulu, Hawaii, while her Australian parents were in the U.S. on student visas. Her mother was a nursing instructor, while her father, Antony Kidman, was a biochemist and psychologist. Kidman grew up in Sydney, and at age three, her parents enrolled her in ballet classes.

The Bombshell movie actress attended the Phillip Street Theatre with Naomi Watts and the Australian Theatre for Young People, where she studied drama and mime. She kickstarted her career at age 16, making her film debut with her role in the 1983 film Bush Christmas. She then appeared in many influential Australian film projects, including BMX Bandits (Judy), Windrider (Jade), and more.

Kidman gained superstardom with her breakthrough role as Rage Ingram in the 1989 psychological thriller Dead Calm. She then appeared alongside her co-star, Tom Cruise, in another lucrative project, Days of Thunder. Her other notable films include Eyes Wide Shut (1999), To Die For (1995), and The Hours (2002), for which she won an Academy Award for her performance as Virginia Woolf. She was at the peak of her career when she starred in this film.

Nicole Kidman: Personal life and relationships

In 1990, Nicole Kidman tied the knot with her now-former husband, Tom Cruise. The ex-couple initially met on the set of their film Days of Thunder. However, Kidman and Cruise filed for divorce in 2001. They share two kids: Connor and Isabella.

After separating from Cruise, the actress reportedly dated Lenny Kravitz. Kidman is now married to Keith Urban, whom she met in 2005, and the two tied the knot in 2006. In April of this year, she told PEOPLE magazine, "I'm so lucky that I have Keith, who's just my love, my deep, deep love."

Salary highlights of Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman has enjoyed a successful film career. She is considered one of the highest-earning stars in Hollywood. While she has entertained fans with her strings of fascinating roles on the silver screen, these projects have helped Kidman earn staggering salaries. She reportedly earned a hefty payday for her work in the black comedy-drama series Big Little Lies.

As per Forbes, she earned $1 million per episode in the second season. In addition, she earned a reported $1 million per episode for her drama series Nine Perfect Strangers, in which she depicted the character of Masha Dmitrichenko.

The actress earned $1 million per episode for her miniseries The Undoing, per Forbes. According to the Celebrity Net Worth website, Kidman earned $6.5 million for her film Eyes Wide Shut and a $7 million salary for Moulin Rouge!

Nicole Kidman: Real estate investments

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have an outstanding property portfolio in the U.S. and Australia. According to the abovementioned website reports, they own a $3.5 million mansion in Nashville and a $5 million home in Beverly Hills, which they bought in 2008.

In addition, they own a $9.6 million duplex in New York and a $4.2 million penthouse in Sydney, which they purchased in 2009.

