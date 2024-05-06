Popular television actress Shivangi Joshi shares a beautiful bond with her parents, whom she often spoils with gifts. In a heartwarming gesture ahead of Mother's Day, the actress melted hearts as she showered her mother with an extravagant gift—a brand-new car. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star took to social media to share the joyous moment with her fans and followers.

Shivangi Joshi gifts her mother a car

Just a few hours back, Shivangi Joshi took to social media to share a series of pictures that captured her excitement and happiness about gifting her mother a car. Accompanied by her parents, Shivangi posted a photo from the car showroom, beaming with joy as she posed for the camera beside her mother and father. In the following image, the family posed next to the car.

Check out glimpses of Shivangi Joshi's Instagram story here:

Following the pictures, Shivangi uploaded a video that shows her mother driving the car back home. As her mother drives, she tells her, "Congratulations! Kyasa lag raha hain aapko aapki nayi gadi main? (How do you feel getting the new car?)" Her mom replies with a smile, "Bohot achha. (Very good)" Then the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress says it's her Mother's Day gift. Her gesture reflects the expression of love and gratitude towards her mum, acknowledging her unwavering support and sacrifices. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Talking about the vehicle, Shivangi Joshi brought a brand new Hyundai Creta N Line in white. The car comes at a price between Rs 16 to 20 lakhs, depending on the model.

For the day out with her parents, the actress kept it cool and casual. She wore a black dungaree with an orange tee shirt underneath. Keeping her hair tied up in a bun and wearing shades and white sneakers, the actresses showed how to keep it cool in summer and still turn heads.

On the other hand, the actress recently made headlines with reports of her and Kushal Tandon's romance. However, both of them posted cryptic posts denying the rumors of their engagement.

ALSO READ: Post Sana Sayyad’s exit, Baseer Ali too set to bid adieu to Kundali Bhagya; Check details