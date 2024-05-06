Samarth Jurel, who rose to fame on Bigg Boss 17, is popular for his entertaining personality, attracting a large fan following. Initially a wildcard entry, he quickly won over the audience with his lively demeanor. Recently, his split from Isha Malviya has been making waves in the media. Previously, their personal lives had become a public spectacle on Bigg Boss.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Instant Bollywood, Samarth made some harsh revelations about his relationship with Isha.

Samarth Jurel’s revelation on his relationship with Isha Malviya

In a candid interview with the aforementioned publication, Samarth Jurel finally broke his silence on his breakup with Isha Malviya. In the interview, he claimed, "Bhaut badi opportunist hai wo (She is a big opportunist)," as she allegedly started talking to him one day prior to the Holi party and came out with him so that paps could spot them together. According to the actor, whatever the latter does, she does it for PR purposes.

He further disclosed that Isha's statement about their mutual breakup was fake, as he was the one to end things from his end. He continued to expose the Bigg Boss 17 fame by claiming that her parents have never been an issue in their relationship, as she always used to complain that Samarth's entry in Bigg Boss was merely to deteriorate her image.

Samarth highlighted that inside the show, he had a conversation with Abhishek Kumar where they discussed her. Moving ahead, Jurel confirmed that the Udaariyaan actress' ego is even bigger than her parents', and she has a pretentious nature.

Addressing the same, he further stated, "Relationship ke layak nahi hai wo. Relationship mien fail hai wo (She is not worthy of a relationship as she failed in it)." He added that the actress did not have any reason to breakup with the 23-year-old, as she had with Abhishek.

Concluding the same, the actor added that he has not only lost his relationship but a friend too, since he had invested a lot of time in her.

Samarth disclosed that they stopped talking to each other soon after they came out of Bigg Boss 17, as Isha was not replying to his messages.

More about Samarth and Isha

Isha and Samarth first met on the sets of Udaariyaan. After that, she dated her co-star Abhishek Kumar for a while but later started dating Samarth Jurel. She didn't disclose her relationship in the media, but Chintu aka Samarth's entry in the show Bigg Boss 17 revealed the truth.

Samarth even got into a fight with Malviya's ex-boyfriend Abhishek, for which he apologized later.

Isha is currently garnering appreciation for her performances in music videos.

