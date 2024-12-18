‘He Loves The Theater’: John Mulaney Opens Up About His 3-Year-Old Son’s Amusement Towards Broadway; Details Inside

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn’s 3-year-old son is in awe of theater. Malcolm, whom the actress and the SNL star welcomed together in 2021, accompanies his dad to his rehearsals of the upcoming Broadway show, All In, and according to Mulaney, his son loves it on the stage.

In conversation with People Magazine, the actor-comedian shared that his first kid with Munn has heard the band playing on the sets, and Malcolm “really enjoys” it.

Further in talks with the media portal, the comedian stated, "My son's been coming to a lot of rehearsals, so he's heard The Bengsons and our amazing band warm up a lot and he really enjoys that.” He further revealed that his son bought a ukulele in the previous days.

Moreover, adding to the conversation, Mulaney shared, "He played along with the band.” The father of two continued to say, "So he's been here a lot. He loves the theater. He was standing on stage for a while and then said, 'I love stage.'”

Meanwhile, the actor revealed about Malcolm’s welcoming gesture towards his sister, Mei, and responsibilities as a big brother. Mulaney chatted with the news outlet at the GQ Men party, where he shared, “He's doing good. He likes it. It's interesting with our daughter; she's two months old so she doesn't do much.”

The SNL member continued to say, “And I think the first couple of weeks he thought she might be a toy because she'd squeak and he'd be like, ‘How do I make it do that again?’ Now I think he gets it, that this is a little girl, yeah.”

Mulaney and Munn welcomed their daughter via surrogacy in October. Sharing a picture of the whole family, the couple announced the birth of their second child on Instagram.

The year 2024 has been joyous for the couple, as apart from being parents for the second time, they also got married in an intimate ceremony.

