Olivia Munn And John Mulaney Are Officially Married; Here’s All We Know About Their Ceremony In New York

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are married. According to reports by People Magazine, the couple tied the knot over the weekend in an intimate ceremony hosted by the Saturday Night Live alum and the actress in New York. The duo got married in the presence of their son and one witness present at the event.

A source close to the celebrity couple confirmed the news to the entertainment portal. Following the actress's breast cancer diagnosis, which the Hollywood star revealed in April 2024, the couple got married.

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn’s relationship

After separating from his ex-wife, Anna Marie Tendler, Mulaney visited Los Angeles in the Spring of 2021, where he met Olivia Munn. The sparks flew between the two immediately after their first meeting, and the couple started to date.

Speaking of his romance with the X-Men actress, Mulaney shared, "I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"

Post dating for a few months, the couple announced their pregnancy on the social media platform, and a source claimed that the duo was “extremely excited about the baby.” Munn gave birth to a baby boy in November 2021.

Joyfully speaking about his son, the SNL alum at the time said, “Life is a lot better and happier now. He is a pretty cool guy for someone who can’t vote.”

Munn, too, posted a series of pictures of her baby boy in November 2022, celebrating the first birthday of her son. In the caption, the actress wrote, "Just got back from celebrating ONE YEAR of the most joyful baby being in this world and in our lives. My son, my joy. Happiest Birthday Malcolm Hiệp! I love you so so so much.”

While the couple has been much in love since the duo first started dating, the actress shared that without Mulaney by her side, she would not have been able to go through the breast cancer journey.

Olivia Munn’s breast cancer diagnosis

Munn opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis to the public in April 2024. The actress was suffering from bilateral breast cancer, which means that she had fast-moving, aggressive cancer in both her breasts. While The Predator star showed utmost strength by undergoing 4 surgeries in 10 months, the Hollywood star claimed that she would not have been able to do it without Mulaney by her side.

The actress said, “It would’ve felt like climbing an iceberg without him. I don’t think he had a moment to himself between being an incredibly hands-on father and going to and from the hospital—taking Malcolm to the park, putting him to sleep, driving to Cedars-Sinai, hanging out with me, going home, putting Malcolm to bed, and coming back to me. And he did it all happily.”

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are married, and the couple looks forward to a life full of happiness and love together.

