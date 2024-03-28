'He Narrowly Missed': Christine Quinn Details Violent Episode with Husband Christian Richard at Her California Mansion

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Christine Quinn has gained fame for her incredible performances in movies such as Shark Night and many others. However, she recently faced a terrifying incident involving her husband Christian Richard.

Discover the reasons behind why the talented actress had to take the step of filing a restraining order by reading further.

Christine Quinn subjected to violence

Christine Quinn recently approached the court and filed a restraining order following a violent attack by her husband. According to court documents obtained by Page Six on Wednesday, the former Netflix star alleged that her husband suffers from a serious mental illness.

After being subjected to a domestic violence incident, Quinn claimed in her filing that the dispute occurred when she expressed her "dissatisfaction" with Christian Richard's "lack of financial contribution."

She even mentioned approaching Christian to discuss his "lack of effort" in their relationship and not being a "true partner."

When she attempted to have a conversation on March 18, her husband became enraged and began throwing floral arrangements at her while yelling.

Although Richard has been arrested for his violent behavior, Quinn, who starred in the movie The Perfect Match, claims, "He narrowly missed hitting me with one of the metal rods, but I was struck by one of the boxes he threw."

Further recounting the incident that took place this month, Quinn recalled, "He then opened a can of Red Bull and threw that across the room as well, making more of a mess ... and returned a short time later, and threw dog feces at me, which he pulled out of the trash."

Quinn continued, stating that Richard "pulled out his penis and began to urinate on the floor. The rampage went on for some time."

How did Christine Quinn handle this situation?

In her claims, the star of The Father of Invention states, "After he collected and threw multiple heavy floral arrangements at me over the course of approximately half an hour, he then retrieved and opened a can of Dr. Pepper and proceeded to pour it all over the bed and the floor, all the while shouting and yelling abuse."

Despite the chaotic events unfolding over the course of 30 minutes, Quinn stated that she did not immediately call the police out of fear, assuming that Richard "could then seriously injure or kill (her) before the police were able to get through the gate."

During this episode, the actress from The Ghost of Goodnight Lane had taken a video, which she claims provoked Richard to leave the room.

Following the incident that left Quinn "terrified," she locked Richard out and spent the night with her son in the master bedroom.

According to reports by Page Six, the police arrested Richard on March 19.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

