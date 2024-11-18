‘He Really Intended On...’: Rashida Jones Says Dad Quincy Jones Was Preparing His Honorary Oscar Speech Before Passing

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Rashida Jones recently honored her late father, Quincy Jones, as she accepted his honorary Lifetime Achievement Oscar at the 15th Governor Awards on November 17. The legendary music producer, who passed away on November 3, had been preparing a speech for the occasion. Rashida and her siblings delivered the heartfelt words her father wrote before his passing.

The 15th Governor Awards became a moment of reflection and celebration for Quincy Jones' legacy. Quincy passed away at 91 from pancreatic cancer and was posthumously awarded an honorary Lifetime Achievement Oscar. Rashida stood alongside her siblings Martina, Quincy III, and Kenya to accept the award on his behalf.

“Our father passed away two weeks ago today,” Rashida began. “He was really excited to attend tonight, and a lot of his family are here. And he has so many friends in this room, well, actually probably in every room … because wherever he went, he made connections with everyone, real ones.”

She added, “And he really, really, really intended on being here with us tonight. And I want you to know that he is here, very much here.”

During her emotional speech, Rashida revealed that Quincy Jones had been working on his remarks in anticipation of the ceremony. She shared the words her father wrote, beginning with his gratitude for the honor.

Quincy’s speech reflected on his early dreams and career milestones. “‘As a teenager growing up in Seattle, I would sit for hours in the theater and dream about composing for films,’” Rashida read.

He showed pride in his contributions to the entertainment industry. “‘When I was a young film composer, you didn't even see faces of color working in the studio commissaries. I'm so, so proud of the fact that my name and contributions can be included in that evolution.’”

Quincy also shared appreciation for the collaborations he had throughout his career. He wrote that he share this award and tonight's honor with all the amazing directors, legendary actors, and of course exceptional songwriters, composers, and musicians who he have formed dear friendships with over his seven decades in this business, and know that he wouldn't trade this night or those experiences for anything in the world.

Quincy Jones was a transformative figure in music and film, leaving a legacy that spans over seven decades. Known for his work with artists like Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra, as well as his contributions to film scores, Quincy paved the way for future generations.

Following his passing, a private funeral was held in Los Angeles with his seven children and close friends. The family is planning a larger public ceremony to allow fans and industry colleagues to pay their respects.

