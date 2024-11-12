Quincy Jones’s Family Is ‘Enormously Grateful’ For Condolences As They Lay The Musician To Rest

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

The late musician Quincy Jones’ private funeral took place on Sunday, November 3, in Los Angeles, and was attended by his family members, as reported by the Associated Press. Following the private ceremony, the 91-year-old musician’s family released a statement addressing their sentiments and expressing gratitude for people’s support.

As per the statement, it was an “intimate ceremony” that "included Mr. Jones’ seven children, his brother, two sisters, and immediate family members.” The family informed the outlet that they are “enormously grateful for the outpouring of condolences and tributes” from family, friends, and well-wishers worldwide.

The statement further stated that another larger ceremony would be held and that its details would be announced soon. The outlet reported that the family did not disclose the location details of their private ceremony and did not give any information.

Jones passed away on November 3rd and the news was confirmed by his publicist Arnold Robinson to PEOPLE. “Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” his family said in a statement. It further stated that although the family is upset over the tragic loss, they would like to cherish his life and legacy.

Advertisement

“He is truly one of a kind and we will miss him dearly; we take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy,” the statement added.

The record producer who was considered a titan in the music industry received tributes and condolences from his colleagues and fans worldwide. Oprah Winfrey recalled him as "the world’s beloved Q" and shared that it was he who "discovered" her to be part of the 1985 movie The Color Purple which became her breakout role. “My life changed forever for the better after meeting him,” she wrote in her tribute.

Jamie Foxx was also among the many famous personalities who gave flowers to the late musician and thanked him for embracing his sister DeOndra Dixon, who was born with Down syndrome and died in 2020. Jones is survived by his seven children.