‘He Said Wonderful Things’: Zendaya Reveals Advice She Got From Dune Co-star Timothee Chalamet Before Joining Challengers

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet's connection goes beyond their work in Dune. She sought advice from Chalamet for her new movie, Challengers. Directed by Luca Guadagnino, who also directed Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name (2017) and Bones and All (2022), Zendaya's new film is set to be an exciting project with these talented artists.

Zendaya revealed during the Challengers movie premiere that she discussed the movie with her co-star from Dune. While Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya are still enjoying the box office success of Dune: Part Two, Zendaya is excited about her upcoming project. She mentioned that one of her goals was to work with director Guadagnino, and Chalamet complimented him as well.

Zendaya's New Film: A Clear Vision and Compelling Plot

The Euphoria actress went on to say, "Luca is brilliant, and I've wanted to work with Luca for a very long time, and this just seemed like the absolute perfect thing. When we first met about the script, he had such a keen, deep understanding of the characters from the beginning and a clearer idea of the kind of movie he wanted to create. And the script was brilliant. [writer] Justin Kuritzkes is so talented, and I'm so happy for him. So it all made sense."

The Hollywood Reporter claims that Zendaya, who is also the movie's producer, plays a former tennis prodigy who is now tutoring her champion husband (Mike Faist), who is presently experiencing a losing streak. She enters him in a Challenger tournament where he competes against Josh O'Connor, her ex-boyfriend, and his former best buddy, in an effort to help him regain confidence.

Zendaya and Guadagnino Address Audience at L.A. Premiere

"I always think that nobody's going to be at these things, and then I'm so surprised when people are actually here," Zendaya remarked, thanking the audience before the L.A. show.

She further added, “Dance if you want to because it will make you want to do that. And again, don’t judge the characters too hard.”

In his pre-screening speech, Guadagnino, who stated that the evening was his first large L.A. premiere, also touched on the dance element, given the importance of the film's Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross score.

