What Is The Tentative Title Of Timothee Chalamet's Bob Dylan Film? Everything We Know About The Biopic So Far

It's only been three months since we entered this year, but we've already witnessed two impressive performances by Timothée Chalamet. As he continues to progress in his marvelous career, the Dune actor is now gradually embracing the challenge of portraying Bob Dylan.

The movie has been a hot topic of discussion since 2020 and has recently started its filming schedule. Now, let's dive into the juicy details of this film and find out what role the actor from Call Me by Your Name is playing in it.

Timothée Chalamet’s Bob Dylan Movie

James Mangold is at the helm of this highly anticipated film, which happens to be a biopic about the legendary Bob Dylan. The talented actor from Dune will be taking on a prominent role in the movie, which is tentatively titled A Complete Unknown.

The cast for this film is absolutely star-studded, with a lineup of incredible actors portraying the most significant characters in the life of the iconic American singer.

From Monica Barbaro to Elle Fanning and Nick Offerman, the IMDb page even reveals that Edward Norton will be stepping into the shoes of Pete Seeger. Filming for A Complete Unknown has already commenced in New York, and some behind-the-scenes photos give us a fresh glimpse of the talented actor from Little Women.

According to the director of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Chalamet will not only be acting as the legendary Blowin' In the Wind singer, but he will also be lending his voice to perform some of the songs in the movie.

Timothée Chalamet about the Bob Dylan Movie

In light of the news that Timothee Chalamet would also be imitating Dylan's voice onscreen, the audience have become much more eager to see what other talents might the actor hold.

True to remarkable ability to bring out the best in every character he portrays, Timothee Chalamet has already connected with nearly everyone who helped Austin Butler prepare for his role in the film Elvis.

During his interview with GQ, last year, Chalamet stated, “I’ve basically been working with his entire Elvis team for my Dylan prep.”

Further mentioning the names, the Lady Bird actor stated, “There’s a wonderful dialect coach named Tim Monich. Vocal coach named Eric Vetro. Movement coach named Polly Bennett. I just saw the way (Butler) committed to it all—and realized I needed to step it up.”

As per one of Mangold’s interviews with Collider, the movie will depict the early years of Bob Dylan and will have a 60’s timeframe.

It is not just the Knockin’ On Heavens Door singer who would be present in the film's environment, but as an audience, you can also enjoy and be surprised watching artists such as Johnny Cash, Joan Baez, and Pete Seeger coming up on the screen.

