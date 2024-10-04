'He Was Extraordinary': Jennifer Aniston Reflects On Experience Collaborating With Late Kris Kristofferson In Her First Short Film

Jennifer Aniston recently recalled her experience working with the late legendary actor and singer Kris Kristofferson, who sadly passed away at age 88 at his home in Maui on September 28. Aniston revealed that she collaborated with Kristofferson on her first directorial short film, 2006’s Room 10, in which the late actor starred alongside Robin Wright. The actress shared how the beloved star agreed to work with her when she initially asked him. Read on to know more details!

During her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jennifer Aniston discussed her latest book, Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life, and opened up about filming season four of her hit series, The Morning Show. While discussing her projects, Aniston fondly remembered working with the late legend Kris Kristofferson on the show.

The actress told Kimmel, "I actually was lucky enough to direct my first short film, and surprisingly when we asked him, he said yes, he and Robin Wright," adding that it was one of the "most special experiences" she ever had.

She mentioned that in her first short movie, Room 10, the late actor played a man who visits his dying wife in a hospital during the final days of her life. "He broke our hearts. He was extraordinary," Aniston said of his remarkable performance in the film.

The actress then revealed that Kristofferson also worked with her in their 2009 rom-com He's Just Not That Into You, in which he played the role of her onscreen father, Ken Murphy.

She noted, "He came to my 40th birthday party, his wife, and he flew in. He [was] a lovely man. It's a huge loss." Jennifer Aniston also shared that Kris Kristofferson was a fan of her iconic series, Friends, in which she played Rachel Green.

She recalled, "When we reached out to make the call, his wife had mentioned that they had just been binge-watching Friends." The actress added that at the time, Kristofferson was filming in a foreign country, and she was "excited" to meet him, saying, "he'd been watching Friends and we had this moment. It was adorable."

Kristofferson's family released a statement following his passing, expressing their deep sadness, and mentioning that he had died "peacefully' at home on Saturday, September 28. "We’re all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all," the statement concluded.