Jennifer Aniston Reveals Whether She’d Consider Doing Another Sitcom After Friends

Jennifer Aniston recently revealed that she possibly never considered making another sitcom after her massively popular comedy show Friends. Aniston played the fan-favorite character of Rachel Green in this sitcom for ten seasons and captivated the fans with her brilliant portrayal and remarkable acting skills. Read on further to know more details!

The beloved TV series Friends is celebrating a significant milestone this year, marking 30 years since its debut on September 22 on NBC, starring Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and late actor Matthew Perry. Even decades later, this beloved sitcom continues to resonate with audiences, maintaining its popularity through its relatable humor, timeless characters, and the enduring connection between its six main characters.

According to Deadline, Jennifer Aniston recently shared her thoughts on whether she would ever do another sitcom after her award-winning series Friends. During her appearance on the Smartless Podcast, when asked about the possibility of doing another comedy series, she expressed her skepticism, stating, "If I knew it would be the same experience as I had with those guys, {referring to David Crane and Marta Kauffman iconic series cast) yes, but I doubt that will ever happen."

The actress further mentioned that starring in Friends was her favorite job of her career, and she still misses the filming schedule "every single day," expressing, "It’s the best schedule ever on the planet."

Meanwhile, during a conversation with Quinta Brunson for Variety's Actors on Actors series in June, Aniston was asked about her show marking its 30th anniversary, which continues to be one of the best sitcoms ever made. The Murder Mystery actress expressed, "It’s so strange to even think that it’s 30 years old," recalling that she vividly remembers the day it premiered on NBC.

The actress revealed that she and her late co-star Perry were having lunch, and they knew Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, was getting her hair colored. She described how they ran into the salon, and she took the nozzle from the stylist and started washing her hair, noting that things flew out of control, but the excitement they had felt like it was just yesterday.

Aniston mentioned, "The fact that it’s had this long, wonderful life and it still means a lot to people is one of the greatest gifts I think all five of us — all six of us — we never could imagine."

All ten seasons of Friends are available to stream on Netflix.