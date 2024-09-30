How Long Were Kris Kristofferson And Lisa Meyers Married? All About Their Love Story Amid Country Legend's Death At 88

Kris Kristofferson, the legendary country singer and actor, sadly passed away at the age of 88. His spokesperson confirmed that he died 'peacefully' at his home in Maui on Saturday, September 28, surrounded by his family. Kristofferson was married to Lisa Meyers for over four decades. The couple tied the knot in 1983 after the Bloodworth actor divorced his second wife, Rita Coolidge. Kristofferson and Meyers supported each other throughout their relationship and welcomed five children: Jesse, Jody, Johnny, Kelly, and Blake.

A Star Is Born actor Kris Kristofferson, who passed away on September 28, met his wife, Lisa Meyers, in the early '80s after separating from his second wife, Rita Coolidge. The late legendary actor once recalled how he met his wife and the beginning of their love story.

In a 2004 interview with The Irish Independent, he remembered their first encounter, mentioning that he was a bachelor father at the time and explained to her that he took his daughter to school and spent the rest of the day doing whatever she wanted, adding, "That's how it all started for Lisa and me."

Kristofferson added, "We met at the gymnasium, and we were looking at each other, and I borrowed a piece of equipment off her, which was a ploy, I guess, because I saw something there that was promising."

The actor mentioned that when Lisa suggested they go for a run, he explained that he went into his earlier explanation about not having time, noting that after he finished, she said that she wanted to go for a run. Kristofferson admitted, "She has been a real blessing because we both value the family as much as anybody could."

At the time Kris Kristofferson met Lisa Meyers, he was establishing his career in Hollywood, and she was studying law at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California. According to People magazine, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Pepperdine University chapel in 1983 and raised five children together in Hawaii.

In a 1998 interview with the magazine, the Why Me singer reflected that relocating to the islands and building a family with Meyers was the 'best' decision he ever made.

The family of Kris Kristofferson released an emotional statement after his death, mentioning, "It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28 at home," they said in a statement as per People magazine. "We’re all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all."