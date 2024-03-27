‘He Was Snoring': Gwyneth Paltrow Claims Bill Clinton Slept Through White House Screening Of THIS Film

Gwyneth Paltrow has had her fair share of controversies. One that deserves a laugh is when former U.S. President Bill Clinton fell asleep during the White House screening of one of Paltrow’s Academy Award-winning films. While there were rumors about the episode, the 51-year-old actress recently confirmed that it was “true.”

Paltrow made a guest appearance on the First We Feast’s popular interview series, Hot Ones, on 21st March. Host Sean Evans popped the question about Bill Clinton’s antics at the film screening of Paltrow’s 1996 film, Emma. The ‘Iron Man’ actress’s much-awaited scoop was due ever since the rumors broke out.

Gwyneth Paltrow jokes about Bill Clinton falling asleep

Not only was the 42nd U.S. President dozing off during the screening of Gwyneth Paltrow’s first-ever Oscar-winning film, but he was also “snoring,” she claimed. The Goop founder revealed, "True. He was snoring right in front of me,” when asked if Bill Clinton was “passed out asleep” mid-screening.

Interestingly, the incident did not waver Paltrow’s confidence in the movie. "I was like, 'Wow, I guess this is going to be a real hit movie.’ But it was! So f**k you, Bill Clinton,” the A-lister joked. Helmed by director Douglas McGrath, Emma was nominated for two Oscars but won one in the category of Original Score. Meanwhile, the movie gathered wide acclaim from critics and grossed $40 million at the worldwide box office, per Variety.

Set in 19th Century, the film saw the 5’9 actress playing the titular role of Emma Woodhouse, a naive Englishwoman consumed in an endeavor of matchmaking for her friends. While at it, Emma sidelined her own chance at love. It is an adaptation of author Jane Austen’s novel of the same name.

However, Paltrow won Best Actress, not for Emma but for 1998’s Shakespeare in Love, an event that caused another massive controversy in her life.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s ordeal at the 73rd Oscars

What was supposed to be Paltrow’s career highlights turned into a nightmare after she won Best Actress at the 73rd Oscars in 1999. Her performance as Viola de Lesseps in the John Madden-led film earned her the gold statuette. But the world was of a different opinion. Many didn’t agree with her win over the likes of Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett while others criticized her acceptance speech.

“It was hard the amount of attention that you receive on a night like that and the weeks following, it’s so disorienting. And frankly, really unhealthy. I was like, ‘This is crazy. I don’t know what to do, I don’t know which way is up.’ It was a lot. Not that I would give it back or anything, it was an amazing experience, but it kind of called a lot of things into question for me,” Paltrow told Variety. Then 26, she was hounded by the press for crying during her speech. Glenn Close later opined that Paltrow’s win “didn’t make sense.”

Regardless, the ‘Seven’ actress learned a valuable lesson that night. She admitted in an interview with the Today Show how she realized more about herself after the experience. “Which ends up being a really beautiful lesson in knowing who you are. Loving the people you love. Being totally in integrity. And like f**k everybody else,” Paltrow noted.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the actress steered away from acting and officially quit acting in 2020, only making exceptional appearances for Marvel.

