Helen Hunt Reveals Why She Considered Quitting Twister Before Filming Started; Find Out Why

While filming the original Twister, Helen Hunt faced more than just tornadoes. The 61-year-old actress revealed she injured her knee just before production began on the 1996 blockbuster. Despite the setback, Hunt persevered, co-starring with the late Bill Paxton. Director Jan de Bont insisted on real reactions from his cast, ensuring that the action sequences were intense and authentic.

Helen Hunt found filming Twister harder than she expected

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly before the premiere of Twisters, Helen Hunt disclosed that she had injured her knee shortly before filming began for the original 1996 disaster movie. Recalling her time in Oklahoma, Hunt described sitting with ice on her knee and wondering if she would be able to pull it off. even contacting her agent about her concerns. "So, for me, it was just like, run anyway, because I had no other choice," she recounted.

Describing the physical demands of the film, she remarked, "It's all for the best that there wasn't the technology to do it all on your laptop. Instead, they just pummeled the s--- out of us, and it looks amazing.”

Hunt contrasted this with modern filmmaking techniques involving green screens and CGI, noting that much of what she and her co-stars reacted to in Twister was real. "And while it made it messier, it made it easier to act,” she added.

Advertisement

Director Jan de Bont's approach was to film the actors simultaneously with the action, ensuring genuine reactions. "He filmed the actors at the same time, at the same moment as the action, so they react to the real thing," Hunt explained.

What about the new Twisters film? Is it a reboot?

Twister earned over 494 million USD worldwide at the box office following its premiere. Directed by Jan de Bont, known for Speed, the film was executive produced by Steven Spielberg and written by Michael Crichton, author of Jurassic Park.

Following the success of the original, Twisters will be a standalone sequel starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Kiernan Shipka, Anthony Ramos, and others. In a December 2023 interview with Vogue, Powell emphasized that Twisters is "definitely not a reboot but a completely original film." According to the actor, the film's general theme will appeal to audiences.

Glen Powell discussed Tom Cruise's advice about the global appeal of filmmaking while discussing his experience working on Top Gun: Maverick. Powell shared, "Tom Cruise brought up a really interesting thing, where he said, 'If you want to make movies of a certain size and scope and scale, you have to figure out what can connect with everyone around the world in every territory.'”

Advertisement

Twister is currently available for streaming on Max, with Twisters slated for theatrical release on July 19.

ALSO READ: Anthony Ramos Claims Tom Cruise Has Thrilling Reactions To Glen Powell’s Twisters At Premiere; DETAILS Inside