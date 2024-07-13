Anthony Ramos Claims Tom Cruise Has Thrilling Reactions To Glen Powell’s Twisters At Premiere; DETAILS Inside

The Twisters premiere that was held on Friday night brought the Hollywood film industry together to watch the action thriller in cinema halls. Glen Powell starrer will be available for the audience in the coming week. Anthony Ramos, who attended the screening, claimed that Tom Cruise had the most epic reactions to the film. Ramos shared that the Mission Impossible actor was “losing his mind” at the movie and kept hitting him from behind.

The actor claimed Cruise was too excited about the movie and loved the action sequence. The Jerry Maguire actor expressed his emotions freely at the premiere.

What did Anthony Ramos say about Tom Cruise’s reaction to the Twisters?

In conversation with People Magazine, Ramos stated that Tom Cruise was sitting right behind him and had crazy reactions to the movie scenes, especially the action sequence. The Hamilton actor shared, "Glen was sitting behind me, my brother was next to me, and Tom was behind my brother. Tom just kept hitting me the whole movie. After the third time, I turned back around and said, 'Yo, Tom Cruise is bugging out right now!' He keeps hitting me."

Ramos added, "He keeps hitting me because he's excited about different moments, and he's laughing.” The actor further stated that Top Gun actor kept on laughing out loud with the other cast members in various scenes.

Speaking of how Tom Cruise liked the film, Ramos said they hugged it out and said, "He's like, 'Yo, bro, good man, good stuff.' So shout out to Tom Cruise, man. It was really cool."

What did Anthony Ramos say about working with the Twisters cast members?

In conversation with the Magazine, Ramos shared that he had the most fun working with the cast members. Calling the crew “one of the best groups,” the actor said that it was a blessing for him to work with the team. A Star Is Born actor claimed he shared a great bond with the filmmaker Lee Issac Chung.

Ramos shared, "It's always a blessing when you can work with amazing human beings and people who are super talented at the same time.”

Twisters release in theaters on July 19.

