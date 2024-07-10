Where Are The Original Cast Of Twister 1996 Now? Explored

The iconic lead cast of the 1996 disaster film Twister is what makes it memorable. Two almost-divorced storm chasers are the center point of this action-packed film, which follows them as they track ruthless tornadoes. Even with its somewhat whimsical and over-the-top plot, Twister is still regarded as a beloved action classic from the 1990s.

Twister achieved such cult status that a sequel, titled Twisters, is slated for release on July 19. With even bigger and scarier tornadoes than in the first film, the sequel aims to raise the stakes even higher. The main cast includes Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sasha Lane, and Katy O'Brian. As the release of the sequel draws near, let's take a look at the whereabouts of the cast.

Helen Hunt

Actress Helen Hunt, known for Mad About You, played storm chaser Dr. Jo Harding. Hunt had a strong resume before the show's premiere and hasn't slowed down since. She recently returned to her iconic role for a reboot eighth season of Mad About You. Hunt plays network executive Winnie Landell in the hilarious Max comedy Hacks.

Jami Gertz

Before starring as Dr. Melissa Reeves on Twister, Jami Gertz was famous for her roles in The Lost Boys, Less Than Zero, and Sixteen Candles. She later starred in the TV series Sibs from 1991 to 1992, the CBS comedy The Neighbors from 2012 to 2014, and a brief appearance as Marlo Klein on Entourage. She most recently starred in the romantic comedy I Want You Back on Prime Video in 2022.

Bill Paxton

On February 25, 2017, Paxton tragically lost his life at the age of 61 due to a stroke. Apart from Twister, Paxton's notable performances include Aliens, Frailty, and Apollo 13. Paxton's last on-screen appearances were in the television shows Training Day and The Circle, both from 2017. As a Paxton-led series with the late actor envisioned in the lead role, Training Day only ran for one season.

Cary Elwes

Elwes, who is still best known for his lead role as Westley in the 1987 fantasy classic The Princess Bride, rose to fame again when he joined the cast of the critically acclaimed supernatural drama Stranger Things as Mayor Larry Kline, appealing to a whole new generation of young people. We can not forget Robin Hood: Men in Tights, which came out in 1993. Most recently, he portrayed Brigadier Gubbins "M" in the war drama The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and voiced Knuckles, Sonic the Hedgehog's sidekick, in the 2024 animated film Knuckles.

Philip Seymour Hoffman

Tragically, Hoffman overdosed on drugs in 2014 and died a few years before co-star Paxton passed away. Hoffmann had battled drug addiction during his early adulthood, but he had long since recovered before relapsing in 2012 and passing away. The greatest films from Hoffman's career are still regarded as the most successful of his time, even after his death. He was nominated three more times, for Charlie Wilson's War, Doubt, and The Master, before winning an Oscar in 2006 for his leading performance in Capote.

Lois Smith

Following Twister, Lois Smith starred in several popular TV series, including Ray Donovan on Showtime and On Becoming a God in Central Florida. She also played the adored grandmother of Sookie Stackhouse on the supernatural drama True Blood on HBO from 2008 to 2014. She appeared in 253 episodes of The Doctors, a 1970s television series, before landing the role on Twister. She appeared on Law & Order: Organized Crime most recently. She also starred in The French Dispatch, a Wes Anderson film from 2021.

