Academy Awards 2024: Acceptance Speeches That Stole The Spotlight; Jonathan Glazer To Emma Stone

The acceptance speech at the Academy Awards is a testament to the actor’s hard work and dedication. Over the years, people have given moving speeches either to express gratitude or raise concern, and this year was no different! Here’s a showreel of the best acceptance speeches at the 2024 Oscars.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone was awarded Best Actress for her role in Lanthimos' fantasy film Poor Things, making her a two-time Academy award winner. Her acceptance speech was a mixture of many emotions -heartfelt and funny yet full of gravitas.

The La La Land actress emphasized teamwork rather than individual victory. " It’s not about me. It’s about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts,” she said.

She also praised her fellow nominees Annette Bening, Carey Mulligan, and Sandra Hüller and expressed her admiration for Lily Gladstone. Stone ended her speech on a special note with a message to her daughter: “I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl.”

Robert Downey Jr.

Known for his casual and funny candor, Downey was pragmatic, precise and hilarious in his speech. The Ironman actor quipped, “I’d like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy…in that order.”

He thanked Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan, saying, “I needed this job more than it needed me. Chris [Nolan] knew it.” He expressed that working with the “best cast and crew” made him a better man. He ended the speech on a hilarious note by thanking his stylist and entertainment lawyer for spending half his life getting Downey insured and “bailing him out.”

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Da’Vine Joy Randolph was nominated for her role in The Holdovers, making it her first Academy nomination and win. The actress was emotional and delivered a heartfelt speech on self-love and identity. She said, “For so long, I always wanted to be different, and now I realize, I just need to be myself, and I thank you for seeing me.” Joy Randolph’s speech was short yet powerful and inspirational.

Cillian Murphy

The Best Actor of the night, Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy, was a proud Irish man onstage. The actor was visibly moved and overwhelmed after securing his first Academy nomination and win. The Peaky Blinders actor thanked Nolan, with whom he has a 20-year-long association.

Murphy ended his speech on a powerful note by thanking the peacemakers around the world, “We made a film about a man who created the atomic bomb and for better or for worse, we are living in Oppenheimer’s world. So, I’d really like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere.”

Christopher Nolan

This year, Christopher Nolan received his eighth nomination and first win for Best Director for Oppenheimer which also won Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. The director thanked the cast and crew of the film and his wife and producer, Emma Thompson.

In the most director-ish way possible, he talked about movies and the legacy they leave behind, “Movies are over a hundred years old. Image being there hundred years into paintings or theatre,” Nolan continued, “We don’t know where this incredible journey is going from here, but to know you think I’m a meaningful part of it means the world.”

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish was speechless after her “unexpected” win for Best Original Song. The singer thanked the Academy and Barbie director Greta Gerwig for the opportunity and the movie. This award also marked Barbie's first win at the Oscars. The Bad Guy singer and her brother Finneas won their first Oscar last year for her song No Time to Die. After last night’s win for their song, What Was I Made For, Eilish has become the youngest two-time Oscar winner in history!

Jonathan Glazer

Jonathan Glazer won the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film for the movie The Zone of Interest. The movie was also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, and Glazer was up for Best Director.

Glazer’s acceptance speech touched on sensitive subjects like the extent and effect of dehumanization, which is also reflected in the film. “Our film shows where dehumanization leads at its worst. It’s shaped all of our past and present,” he said.