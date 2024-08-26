Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have welcomed a baby boy, their first child together. The pop star and his model wife celebrated the arrival of their newborn with an Instagram announcement on Friday, August 23. And now, Justin and Hailey are having the time of their lives time with their newborn son Jack Blues Bieber.

A source close to Justin and Hailey told PEOPLE that both mom and baby Jack Blues are doing well at home after returning from the hospital. They said, "They're both overjoyed. The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well. Hailey's doing well, too."

The source added that the pair had been hoping for Hailey's pregnancy for some time and the news that she was expecting was the best ever. They went on to say, "They very much wished and prayed for the pregnancy. For Justin, it was the best day ever when they learned Hailey was expecting. He was over the moon."

Several family members sent their best wishes to the new parents after the arrival of baby Jack Blues. Stephen Baldwin, Hailey's father, and Pattie Mallette, Justin's mother also shared wishes for the new mom and dad. Stephen wrote, "Amen, Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family."

The Biebers made their first official announcement that they were having a child together when they posted Hailey's pregnancy on Instagram in May 2024. A representative for Hailey at the time told PEOPLE that the model was around six months pregnant.

The couple married in a New York City courtroom in September 2018 after being engaged for two, they rejoiced with friends and family. Later, the couple held a grand ceremony for their friends and family in South Carolina, Bluffton.

