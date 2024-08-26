Happy Birthday Keke Palmer: Revisiting Her Top 10 Roles As Singer-Actress Turns 31

Not many might know Keke Palmer is one of the most accomplished artists in Hollywood. Not only as a popular musician, and a talk show host but also as a versatile young actress. From ruling as a teen actor on Nickelodeon to creating her mark in the acting industry with her latest blockbuster projects.

From featuring in dramas to action films and child movies, Keke has covered it all. And while she is soaring high with a successful career it is safe to say that she has a bright future as well. So, on her birthday, let’s celebrate the singer-actress and revisit her top 10 roles so far. Let’s dive into it without any delay.

Lightyear

Lightyear is an animated movie in which Keke Palmer gave an energetic performance by lending her voice to Lizzy Hawthorne, the comrade in arms of Buzz Lightyear (played by Chris Evans). Even though the movie garnered a mixed reaction from the audience and got neither good nor bad views, Keke’s charismatic voice for the character made Lizzy come out more alive.

Shrink

Shrink led by Kevin Spacey is one of Keke’s early works. In the movie, Palmer plays Jemma, a young woman who is dealing with her mother’s suicide with the help of Kevin’s character. Her presence was quite limited but her gripping and emotional performance made her quite the anchor of the film. With this project, Keke Palmer’s career slowly evolved as an actor.

Advertisement

Brotherly Love

Brotherly Love is a coming-of-age movie. It revolves around a murder mystery in which Keke Palmer portrays a young teen’s character, Jackie who also stars as the narrator of the film. Her role has quite an interesting arc, watch it to know for yourself.

Joyful Noise

Despite having great actors like Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah, the film couldn’t make a mark in everyone’s mind. However, Keke Palmer as Olivia was an exception in the movie. Palmer’s performance in the teen romance C-story and perfecting her dancing and lip-syncing skills deserve a mention in this list. Only she brought fresh air to this project.

Nope

Nope is a movie based on mysterious alien invasions. Keke plays Emerald Haywood and stars beside Daniel Kaluuya who portrays her brother OJ’s character, this film deserves to be on the list. The movie is comprised of equal parts science fiction, horror, drama, and more. Palmer’s performance definitely enhanced the effects of the movie more.

Advertisement

Hustlers

Hustlers is a comic thriller based on a true story where Keke Palmer’s performance comes second to Jennifer Lopez as the most important character. After this, Keke surely showed the world that she was ready to be taken as a strong actor. She made her character believable to the audience with the power of her acting skills.

Scream Queen

Ryan Murphy’s slasher series features Keke Palmers as Zayday Williams along with a stellar star cast that includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Emma Roberts, Oliver Hudson, and others. It has the perfect combination of comedy and horror with an effect of Mean Girls’ drama and Saw’s slashing gags. Keke’s Zayday is one of the characters whom you would like to survive the killer and get a life. The actress gave her all in this series and to watch her and Jamie side-by-side is definitely a treat.

Scream: Resurrection

Advertisement

Scream: Resurrection is the third part of the popular Scream TV series. Keke Palmer stars as Kym. It is like a nostalgic walk back to her Scream Queens time. Her performance brought in the effects of a Slasher movie and she proved to be quite versatile in acting.

Alice

Keke Palmer stars as the titular character of the movie Alice. Directed by Krystin Ver Linden, this film focuses on the revenge thriller genre. However, even though the filmmaker couldn’t make the point clear and keep the movie entertaining, Keke gave a stunning performance with a few action sequences.

Pimp

Palmer gets into a dark role for Pimp. It is farthest from any of the characters that she played so far. Keke stars in the film as Wednesday, a young woman who takes over his father’s illegal business to support her drug-addicted mother. How she navigates through the storyline of the movie shows her depth in performing dark characters like this.

Well, these are the top 10 roles of Keke Palmer that prove she is one of the most talented actors in today’s world. Have you watched any of them? Let us know your favorite. Happy birthday, Keke Palmer!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who Are Hailey Bieber's Parents? All We Know As She Welcomes First Child With Justin Bieber