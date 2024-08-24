'Welcome Home': Hailey And Justin Bieber Announce Birth Of First Child; Reveal Name Of Baby Boy

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have welcomed a baby boy, their first child together. The pop star better have celebrated the arrival of his newborn with a rendition of his classic hit Baby, because we certainly did when we saw his announcement on Friday, August 23!

The post by Justin featured his baby boy’s tiny foot and Hailey Bieber’s perfectly manicured hand in the frame. “WELCOME HOME,” Justin captioned the post, revealing his little one’s name: JACK BLUES BIEBER. Hailey reposted Justin’s social media entry on her Instagram Stories.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together in May, with Hailey putting her baby bump on display in footage from their vow renewal ceremony. The couple’s rep later confirmed to multiple celebrity news and gossip outlets that the Rhode cosmetic founder was six months along at the time.

The model and entrepreneur, who referred to her soon-to-arrive baby with endearing nicknames such as “cherry blossom” and “little bean” throughout her pregnancy, later told W Magazine that she could’ve easily hidden most of her pregnancy, but she was happy to share her happiness with the world.

She told the publication she did not quite like the pressure of keeping it a secret.

Justin, for his part, has long wanted to be a father but was a complete gentleman in waiting it out until his wife felt ready. “I’m going to have as many [babies] as Hailey is wishing to push out. I’d love to have a tribe,” the Never Say Never singer said in a December 2020 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “But, yeah, its her body and whatever she wants to do. I think she wants to have a few,” he added.

The news of Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy came at a time when speculations about strife between her and Justin were at their peak. Hailey also defended her relationship with the pop star in the interview, making it clear that they were a perfect couple despite people rooting for their breakup since day one.

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in September 2018 and celebrated their union with their friends and family in a lavish second ceremony the following year in South Carolina.

