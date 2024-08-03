'His Argument Is Not The Law': Angelina Jolie Claims Ex Brad Pitt Attempted To Silence Her With An NDA

Angelina Jolie has accused Brad Pitt of trying to have her sign a $8.5 million NDA agreement vis-à-vis her allegations of abuse against him. People, citing court documents filed by Jolie’s legal team in the Los Angeles Superior County Court on Thursday, July 25, reported that the actress’ lawyers argued in support of her recent motion to compel Pitt to produce his personal communications following the infamous 2016 private plane incident between the duo.

The Bullet Train actor’s lawyers have maintained that the said communications have nothing to do with the ongoing French winery battle between the exes; hence, Pitt shouldn't be compelled to disclose any personal information anymore. In a separate filing, Pitt’s legal team called Jolie’s motion seeking disclosure of Pitt’s personal communications from years ago “wide-ranging and intrusive.”

For context purposes, the actor sued Jolie in 2022 for selling her stake in Château Miraval, the winery they co-owned, alleging that she violated an alleged prior agreement that neither would do so without the other party's approval.

In the new court filing, Jolie’s attorneys, per the aforementioned publication, said that their client did not act with intent to hurt Pitt when she sold her share of Miraval in 2021. They claimed it was Pitt who refused to buy her interest unless she signed on his newly expanded NDA “enforceable by an $8.5 million holdback” specifically designed to silence her about his alleged abuse.

Jolie’s attorney, per People, additionally noted: “While Pitt advances what is effectively an outdated privacy of domestic violence argument to shield his abuse, his argument is not the law, at least not in this century.” The lawyers moreover expressed that the actor waived any privacy protections when he sued Jolie.

In court documents obtained by People on July 15, the actor's attorneys asked for Jolie’s motion to be denied, arguing that Jolie wanted their client to produce information about “such sensitive issues as therapy he voluntarily undertook” in the wake of the 2016 family plane ride that allegedly led to their divorce. The lawyers claimed that Pitt had already produced sufficient documents of what had occurred on the flight back then.

In their mid-July filing, Pitt’s lawyers alleged Jolie was trying to relitigate the former couple’s divorce case by asking for irrelevant information to be produced. The latter’s attorneys, however, denied the claims. “Jolie has no desire to litigate these issues and, for years, never publicly discussed any of it. Rather than appreciate her discretion, Pitt sought to contractually mandate and enforce it,” her lawyers said on July 25, per People.

Per the publication's source, Pitt and Jolie, who were married between 2014 and 2016, are yet to settle their divorce nearly eight years after their separation. Elsewhere, the couple’s daughter Shiloh, who turned 18 this May, is tackling her own legal efforts to officially drop her father’s title from her moniker, like her other siblings, who have done it unofficially on various public occasions. Pitt is not very pleased with his daughter’s move, according to media reports.

