‘Honored To Carry On’: Marvel Star Hayley Atwell Is Eager To Reprise THIS Role In Next Tomb Raider Project

Hayley Atwell is thrilled to reprise Lara Croft in the upcoming Tomb Raider project. The actress who last starred in Netflix’s animated adaptation of the famous video game franchise Tomb Rider spoke to GamesRadar about the franchise’s upcoming project and shared her eagerness to star in future seasons.

“I just had an absolute blast doing this with this creative team,” she said. “I would be completely honored to carry on in some way, or to have Lara in my life in a different capacity, for sure," she added. Furthermore, she reflected on the support rendered by director Meredith Layne showrunner Tasha Huo, and Netflix throughout the process. "It feels like an elevated animation [and] that they really want[ed] to get it right emotionally,” Atwell noted.

The Mission Impossible actress also shared her interest in playing Lara Croft outside of the animated adaptation. According to Atwell, to be involved in the franchise in another way would be an “absolute honor,” a responsibility she would take seriously. “She's always up to date and that's exciting to me," the actress added.

In Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, Atwell voiced Lara from Camilla Luddington who played the famed gaming archeologist in the Tomb Raider franchise. Showrunner Huo praised Atwell’s portrayal of Lara and her spirit which was up for any challenge.

When he realized how “badass” the actress was, he’d throw anything in front of her and she’d pursue it without restraint. “It became, 'If you're jumping out of a plane, Lara, this is sort of what you have to do,' and then she would be like, 'Oh, yeah, I just jumped out of a plane last week, so I got this,'" Huo added.

The upcoming Tom Raider projects also include a live-action Prime Video series and a remastering of classic games Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation, Tomb Raider: Chronicles, and Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness. As for the Black Mirror actress, she’s set to reprise Mission Impossible character Grace in the upcoming film Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning sequel.