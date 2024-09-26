The first teaser for Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary season has been revealed, and it makes extensive references to the historic past of the show. This weekend's host, Jean Smart, who recently won an Emmy, is featured in the video, which switches between vintage SNL scenes and Smart trying to deliver her lines before the next bit of nostalgia rolls by.

In the promo clip, the Hacks star, who will host the season premiere on Saturday, says, "50 years of hosts, 50 years of laughs, 50 years of memories." A few scenes from the show's early seasons, starring performers like Eddie Murphy, Steve Martin, and others, are inserted between her lines.

Smart replies, "You're actually going to show a clip from every season to cut me off." The as some of the more past clips get played, she finally says, "Knock it off already, all right?Can we make this a little bit more about me?"

On September 28, Smart, who recently won an Emmy, will host the evening alongside another Emmy attendee and musician Jelly Roll, who performed during the In Memoriam tribute.

Comedian Nate Bargatze will host again on October 5 with musical guest Coldplay. On October 12, Ariana Grande and Stevie Nicks will take the stage, while on October 19, Michael Keaton and Billie Eilish will do the same. On November 2, John Mulaney will take over as host, with musical guest Chappell Roan.

Advertisement

Three new cast members will also be joining SNL for season 50: Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. Following two seasons as featured players, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker were elevated to the main cast. Colin Jost and Michael Che will be back as the hosts of "Weekend Update."



Maya Rudolph, a former cast member, is coming back to Saturday Night Live to portray Kamala Harris, the vice president in the Democratic nominee's presidential campaign. Rudolph had previously portrayed Harris in the 2020 election.



SNL airs live on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and previous episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

ALSO READ: Madonna's Ex Jenny Shimizu Sheds Light On Past Relationship With Hung Up Singer; “Not Only Was It…”