Madonna's Ex Jenny Shimizu Sheds Light On Past Relationship With Hung Up Singer; “Not Only Was It…”

Madonna’s ex, Jenny Shimizu, opened up about the time she had spent with the highly acclaimed songstress. Talking in the recently released docuseries, In Vogue: The 90s, the well-known model also shed light on how she used to travel with Madonna around Europe.

In the last installment of the six-episode series, Shimizu recalled how she avoided saying no to the Like a Prayer songstress back in the 90s.

The now 57-year-old model, who is openly gay, further added in the episode of the docuseries, "Not only was it great feeling like a high-class h**ke—because really it was. You'd get a phone call like, 'Hey, can you meet me at my Paris show. You're in Europe, right?'"

Shimizu then added that she would finish her work with Prada and would catch a flight to meet Madonna. The two then would meet in a hotel “at like 4 in the morning, have sex, and then fly back to Milan," the former Calvin Klein and Banana Republic model stated.

Jokingly in the final episode of the docuseries, Jenny Shimizu stated that her wife would kill her. Shimizu tied the knot with Michelle Harper back in 2014.

Spilling the tea about her relationship with the Back That Up To The Beat singer, Jenny Shimizu wrote in her memoir, "It wasn't about an emotional bond; it was about taking each other to the heights of sexual ecstasy."

The model also wrote that she had enjoyed her time with Madonna and the fact that the musician would call her whenever she wanted to have sex.

“It turned me on,” Jenny Shimizu wrote.

While it was all fun with The Power of Good-Bye songstress, back in 1997, as per InStyle, Shimizu was also stated to build a new relationship with Angelina Jolie.

Per the outlet, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress had admitted that Jenny Shimizu could have been her true love. The actress had stated that if in case she hadn’t tied the knot with her then-husband Jonny Lee Miller, she would have gotten married to Jenny Shimizu.

The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress had fallen in love with Shimizu when they had met for the very first time, per the outlet, which reported the words of Jolie.

You can enjoy In Vogue: The 90s by streaming it on Hulu.

