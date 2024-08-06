House of the Dragon Season 2: Exploring Targaryens' Greensight Powers

House of the Dragon Season 2 concluded with the Targaryen Civil Wars escalating, putting the main characters in precarious situations. Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) walked away from the war before the bodies piled up, while Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) decided to support Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) from the sidelines.

In House of the Dragon Season 2, Daemon's storyline was a divisive element, with him sidelined at Harrenhal and trying to usurp the throne. However, in Episode 8 The Queen Who Ever Was, Daemon is moved by a vision of the future and the Targaryen bloodline's potential against the White Walkers. This vision instills a sense of higher purpose and is the clearest depiction of Greensight, a superpower that runs through the Targaryen line and initially changed the family's fate.

Daeneys Targaryen, daughter of Aenar Targaryen, had a prophetic vision 12 years before the Doom of Valyria, which led him to sell off his holdings and move his family, slaves, wealth, and dragons to Dragonstone in Westeros. The Doom of Valyria wiped out all Valyrian Dragonlord families except for the Targaryens. In the Century of Blood, Aegon Targaryen expanded his family's empire, leaving Dragonstone to conquer Westeros, except Dorne, and establishing the Targaryen Dynasty's rule for generations to come.

House of the Dragon expands on the Targaryens' prophetic dreams, establishing a family tradition passed down through generations. In Season 1, King Viserys I reveals Aegon the Conqueror's prophetic dreams, which became The Song of Ice and Fire, foretelling the coming of Aegon Targaryen/Jon Snow (Ice) and Daenerys Targaryen (Fire), as revealed by Princess Rhaenyra.

"He [George R.R. Martin] told us very early on in the room – just as he casually mentions the fact that Aegon the Conqueror was a dreamer," Condal revealed in an interview with Gizmodo. "He saw a vision of the White Walkers coming across the wall and sweeping over the land with cold and darkness. And but it never made the history book because [Aegon] never told anyone, or at least the people they told didn't tell the history to the history writers. So it's in George's head."

The Season 2 Finale of House of the Dragon expands the Targaryen Dream Vision to include Daemon and Queen Helaena Targaryen. Aegon's visions were first-hand experienced by Viserys and Rhaenyra through the Song of Ice and Fire prophecy. Daemon and Helaena experience the vision firsthand when they touch the Weirwood. The vision includes an Easter egg cameo from Brynen Rivers, the bastard son of a future Targaryen ruler and Lord Commander of the Night's Watch.

That only further indicates how this secret ability guided the Targaryen bloodline over generations, and helped them make the moves that would eventually save Westeros from the Night King and White Walkers. It also gives legitimate credit to the Targaryens being an almost divinely blessed family, and therefore makes the blood shed in the Dance of Dragons even more tragic.

