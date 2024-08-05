The House Of The Dragon Season 3 Spoilers According To The Book: Major Twists And Different Armies Are Set To Clash

This article contains spoilers for the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale and teases for Season 3.

The Season 2 finale of House of the Dragon hints at major battles and conflicts for Season 3. The show has adjusted the timeline and character placements from the book Fire & Blood to give viewers a clearer understanding of the storyline. Season 3 is anticipated to feature intense battles as various armies converge in the Riverlands and tensions between the Greens and the Blacks escalate.

By the end of Season 2, tensions are high as armies begin to gather. Although a few battles have occurred, the war is just starting. Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) gains an advantage by recruiting three new dragon riders, even making Vhagar uneasy, but the Greens remain a formidable force.

The Season 2 finale hints at significant events for Season 3, which is expected to be intense, as suggested by George R.R. Martin's book. With key pieces falling into place, major confrontations are anticipated.

One of the most significant events in the book is the Fall of King's Landing, likely to occur early in Season 3. The finale sets up Rhaenyra's plan to seize the city from her injured half-brother, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), through a secret deal with Alicent (Olivia Cooke).

With Vhagar and Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) absent for three days, Rhaenyra has limited time to act. In the book, this battle is swift, with the Blacks quickly taking control of the city. However, the show is likely to introduce changes, including alterations to the timeline and character interactions.

Another major event from the book is the Battle of the Gullet, which Season 2 has set up. This battle involves the Triarchy allying with the Greens and advancing toward the Gullet to break the Blacks' blockade. It is expected to occur soon in the show, given that characters have already set sail. In the book, this battle leads to significant losses for both sides, including the deaths of Jace and his dragon.

Season 3 will introduce Daeron Targaryen, who was briefly mentioned in Season 2. His role in the war and the arrival of the Hightower army hint at the Battle of the Honeywine, where Daeron is expected to make a significant impact. This battle is likely to occur early in Season 3 and will be a crucial moment for Daeron.

In addition to the Hightowers, other armies are shown mobilizing in the Season 2 finale. The Northerners, the Lannister host, and Criston Cole's (Fabien Frankel) army are all converging in the Riverlands, where Daemon has assembled an army of Riverlords.

These movements set the stage for multiple battles, including the Battle of the Red Fork, the Battle of Acorn Hall, and the Battle by the Lakeshore. The Battle by the Lakeshore, also known as the Fishfeed, is remembered as the bloodiest conflict in the Dance of the Dragons.

After the Fishfeed, the Black Armies will shift their focus to Criston Cole's army, advancing toward Harrenhal. In the book, the Greens' army easily retakes the mostly empty castle but faces a long road ahead to claim the Riverlands.

Season 3 will show their progression, particularly with Aemond joining the fray. The show might also delve into the Battle of Tumbleton, where Rhaenyra's dragon seeds switch sides, giving the Greens an edge.

Fire & Blood isn’t a strict blueprint for House of the Dragon, and Season 2 has already introduced some changes. For example, Otto Hightower is imprisoned in an unknown location, and Gwayne Hightower is traveling with Cole. Additionally, Rhaena's storyline has been altered; in the finale, she encounters a wild dragon, suggesting she might claim it.

In the book, Sheepstealer is claimed by a girl named Nettles, not Rhaena. These modifications will impact the story while preserving the core events. Season 3 will continue to adapt Fire & Blood with its own twists.

