House of the Dragon Season 3 Won’t Arrive Anytime Soon As Premiere Gets Pushed to 2026

Patience is one of the greatest virtues of Game of Thrones fans, and they will need to put it to use while waiting for House of the Dragon Season 3, as HBO has confirmed a delay in the release date. Although HBO has teased its 2025 lineup, the highly anticipated third season won't arrive before mid-2026.

Warner Bros. Discovery's Global Streaming CEO, JB Perrette, made this announcement at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit. According to him, the show will be released after the Zendaya-starrer Euphoria Season 3, which is expected to premiere in early 2026. Meanwhile, the Game of Thrones universe will expand with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, set to be released in summer 2025.

HBO plans to release two or three flagship shows annually, so viewers will have to wait a little longer to see the continuation of the Targaryen saga. According to Deadline, Perrette said, "As we look even beyond that, we’ll see the third season of Euphoria probably in early 2026, and then we’ll get back into House of the Dragon Season 3. So we’re now in a cadence of having at least two or three of our major tentpoles every year."

The delay leaves House of the Dragon fans twiddling their thumbs over the unfulfilled cliffhanger in Season 2. Though the series has received mixed reviews—fans, and even author George R.R. Martin, have criticized aspects of its pacing and adaptation choices—the explosive finale has set the stage for the fantasy drama fans have been craving.

For the unversed, House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones, set around 200 years before the events of the original series. It features a star-studded cast, including Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Fabien Frankel, Milly Alcock, Emily Carey, and more.

The series is set to conclude with an already-confirmed Season 4, which will likely arrive in 2028. Meanwhile, House of the Dragon Seasons 1 and 2 are available for streaming and re-binging on Max, helping fans endure the long winter of anticipation.

