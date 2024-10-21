House Of The Dragon Star Matt Smith Says He Has ‘Not Heard A Thing’ About Season 3 And Co-Stars Agree

Although the House of the Dragon season 2 finale was unexpectedly somber, fans are still waiting to see what happens to their favorite characters in the future seasons. It is renowned that George R.R. Martin’s book franchise has a dedicated fandom and spoilers or theories are considered sacred.

Perhaps that’s the reason why the stars of the show are as clueless as the audience about season 3. The cast of HOTD including Matt Smith who plays Daemon Targaryen, Fabian Frankel who plays Criston Cole, and Tom Glynn-Carney who plays King Aegon II were part of a panel discussion at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 20.

When moderator Josh Horowitz asked whether they had seen the script of season 3, Glynn-Carney said “Not a jot, not a letter.”

He added that the longer the writing team takes, the longer they have to wait to read the script. The Crown actor resonated with his co-star’s feelings and added, “I’ve not heard hide nor hair.” He turned to Frankel to ask if he’d heard anything of late.

“I’ve heard some things that I couldn’t possibly share here,” Frankel teased. That was it people, no takeaways for House of the Dragon fans here! The cast seems to reunited two months since the second season concluded.

According to the viewers' rating on Rotten Tomato, the season started on a strong note but circled back into itself towards the end. Season 2 just like the first season was the calm before the storm! Some storylines seemed gripping while others especially that of Smith’s character seemed dragged and monotonous.

Now that armies have assembled on both sides (Green and Black), Rhaenyra has finally realized that war is the only way to earn her rightful throne and the Black council overpowered the strength of the Greens, the show has set expectations for an edge-of-the-seat action-packed third season.

In September showrunner Ryan Condall confirmed that the Game Of Thrones spin-off will conclude after 4 seasons. House of The Dragon seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Max and Jio Cinema.