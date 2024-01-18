House of the Dragon Spin-Off Nine Voyages to Take the Animation Route; All We Know So Far

As House of the Dragon sails into its second season, HBO surprises fans with an animated spinoff, Nine Voyages, set to explore the seas of Westeros. Following Lord Corlys Velaryon, the prequel unfolds the events preceding House of the Dragon, delving into how Corlys earned his title and the moniker Sea Snake.

While HBO's choice to develop content around supporting characters may seem premature, the vast history within George R.R. Martin's fantasy world offers an abundance of untold tales.

A shift in the tides

Originally planned as a live-action series, Nine Voyages recently underwent a transformative change, shifting from live-action to animation. George R.R. Martin attributed this alteration to "budgetary constraints."

This strategic move allows HBO to bring the Sea Snake's adventures to life more seamlessly, without the challenges of live-action production. While this decision may raise eyebrows, it aligns with an emerging trend in the fantasy genre.

House of the Dragon's animated spinoff joins the ranks of other fantasy juggernauts exploring animation. Notably, The Lord of the Rings and The Witcher have already tried and tested this medium to expand their respective universes.

The War of the Rohirrim, set for release in 2024, will be The Lord of the Rings' return to Middle-earth in animated form, and it further hints at a potential shift away from live-action. Likewise, The Witcher's animated film, The Nightmare of the Wolf, provided a deeper look into Geralt of Rivia's world, shedding light on his mentor, Vesemir.

Advertisement

Animation for fantasy storytelling

Animation offers a unique set of advantages for fantasy storytelling that live-action struggles to match. The fantasy genre often demands intricate characters, fantastical abilities, and elaborate action sequences, elements that can be challenging to establish convincingly in live-action. The flexibility inherent in animation simplifies the depiction of magic, dragons, and intense battles, requiring less financial and logistical investment.

In addition, the switch to animation allows established franchises to sidestep the complexities of continuity. For Nine Voyages, this means the freedom to reimagine characters and settings without the constraints of live-action consistency. Animated adaptations can seamlessly recreate elements from their live-action counterparts while introducing novel interpretations that enhance the storytelling experience. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

The animated format for House of the Dragon's spinoff, Nine Voyages, also signals a broader trend in the fantasy genre. By choosing animation, HBO not only wants to overcome budgetary constraints but also plans to master a medium that offers unparalleled flexibility for bringing the fantasy worlds to life.

ALSO READ: Nine Voyages: House of the Dragon to get animated prequel series; here’s what we know