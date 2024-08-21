How Cillian Murphy Met Fellow Irishman Hozier For The First Time; Find Out

Hozier and Cillian Murphy take great pride as Irishmen and their patriotism often shines through their respective art. Who’s the bigger star? one might ask but it seems both celebrities share a mutual admiration for each other’s talents.

The hitmaker, currently on his ongoing Unreal Unearth Tour that kicked off in April, disclosed a chance encounter where he crossed paths with the Oppenheimer star when boarding a plane with a bleeding head. He narrated the hysterical first encounter during a recent concert this week that left fans in splits.

During the concert, Hozier, 34, paused his musical performances and took a moment to acknowledge the rare meet-up with one of Hollywood’s best, Cillian Murphy. The Take Me To Church singer candidly shared that he was trying to board a flight while utterly hungover and tripped.

Hozier hit his head, twice. Grazing his fingers over the wound, the singer-songwriter found his head was bleeding. “I was looking at my fingers going, ‘Jesus Christ, I’m bleeding a little bit.’ And I don’t know the extent of the head wound, I don’t know how bad it is,” the musician said, per the Irish Star.

Lost in concern about the seriousness of the injury while making his way to his seat, the Cherry Wine musician barely noticed Murphy, 48, sitting adjacent to him. A “pale and worried” Hozier mulled over asking a flight attendant for help when the Oscar-winner came over to introduce himself.

“I turn to my left and Cillian Murphy’s is hunkered by my seat and he’s like, ‘Hey man, how’s it going? I just want to say thank you so much for contributing to that thing…,” Hozier recalled in front of the audience while they hooted in excitement.

The Irish singer informed the audience that the only ever interaction he’s had with the actor before was through “one email exchange” for a collection of essays Murphy was putting together for UNICEF. The contributors ranged from the Irish President to various political figures and artists, including Hozier.

It is worth mentioning that the Peaky Blinders star caught Hozier, originally Andrew Hozier-Byrne, at the wrong moment, who could only afford an “Oh, thanks,” during the moment of crisis. The singer joked that he was trying to play it cool in front of the Hollywood star.

Following the hysterical meetup, Hozier concluded, he hadn’t had the opportunity to see the star again and tell him the story, but it sure is a popular tale among his pals.

Simultaneously, the storytime bit from the concert is making rounds on the internet in viral clips where the singer is seen making the audience privy to the glamorous encounter. Cillian Murphy, meanwhile, is trending on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans have somehow connected the dots and deciphered that Murphy is the inspiration behind Hozier’s 2024 single, Too Sweet, off his third studio album, Unheard. Fans are relaying the rumor on social media, glorifying the lyrics of the track, and reeling over the Irish stars’ fated encounter a.k.a a pop culture moment.

