'How Could You Do This To Me': Dan Benson Reacts to David Henrie Blocking Him After Wizards of Waverly Place Reboot Drama

David Henrie and Dan Benson no longer get along. Benson, who has played the role of Zeke Beakerman in Wizards of Waverly Place, shared a screenshot with his followers after his former Disney co-star, Henrie, blocked him on social media. The screenshot showed Henrie blocked him on X, and Benson pretended to shed tears.

Benson wrote on Instagram, "We pretend to be best friends for years. How could you do this to me??"

This fallout came after Benson on X shared a blunt response with regards to Henrie’s comments about his career during an interview. Henrie, while promoting the reboot of Wizards, appeared to suggest that Benson was working in pornographic films in a rather negative manner.

During a group interview of the cast members of the Selena Gomez-produced series for Buzzfeed, Henrie and the rest of the cast were tasked with identifying any section of alumni cast members they would want to come back to the show.

As Henrie went through the cast list, which featured such actors as Bridgit Mendler, Gregg Sulkin, Hayley Kiyoko, Skyler Samuels, and Josh Sussman, the cast chuckled when the mention of Benson came up in a discussion of the character he was playing. Henrie made a somewhat humorous, though cutting comment at this point, which elicited even more laughter from the rest of the group.

He looked at the mention of Zeke in the quiz and said, "I can't believe you put one of these people one here," shading his new career path.

After watching this scene being circulated on social media, Benson took to X to share his thoughts on the matter. He wrote, "David Henrie can suck my d---. I’ll pay him more than they paid me for Wizards, I promise you that."

Dan Benson has previously talked about transitioning from general acting to adult entertainment for what he describes as a cause of having a steady decline in mental health along with his acting career.

He told TMZ, "The other side of me is very sad because I know for a fact that I will definitely not be a part of it. That's all on me." While he has developed a sort of strength through this transition, he admitted that such a transition will create difficulties in the future should he want to act in, say, a remake of Wizards.

