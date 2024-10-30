‘Its The Best Feeling In The World To...' Selena Gomez Expresses Her Excitement Over Bringing Back Wizards Of Waverly Place

Selena Gomez and David Henrie are set to reprise their roles as Alex Russo and Justin Russo in the Wizards of Waverly Place’s reboot series. While fans of Gomez are excited to watch her play the celebrated character, so is the actress, who claims to owe everything to the Disney show.

In conversation with People Magazine, the singer-actress discussed her experience working on the project and shared the new updates to look out for in the upcoming series.

While interviewing the media portal, the Monte Carlo actress revealed that the show's return is a good opportunity for the audience to refresh their memories, while those who couldn’t watch it before can relive it now.

The Love On crooner stated, "It's the best feeling in the whole world to be able to bring this back for you and to all the people who have never seen it before.” She further added, "My sister included. I've made her watch it. I don't think she's that into it, but I was so genuinely happy to be able to just bring the nostalgia back."

Wizards of Waverly Place aired on the Disney channel for five years, from 2007 until 2012. When asked about what the audience would see different in the characters, Gomez said it was like picking up where they left off. While the roles of Justin and Alex have been established, the audience's curiosity will only be put to rest when they watch the episodes.

The Only Murders in the Building actress concluded by saying, "This is what gave me everything that I have today, and I'll never forget that this is where I started.”

Henrie, too, joined the conversation alongside Selena. Opening up on his character arch, the actor shared that his character is a dad in the show, and so is he in real life. Hence he could “easily” connect with the character, and with the project rebooting, he couldn’t say no to the role.

Henrie went on to reveal that the makers, cast, and crew wanted the show to feel like a “warm hug” while also allowing the new generation to join the trend.

Wizards of Waverly Place will be available to stream on Disney+, and the episode will be available to watch on Disney Channel the next day.

