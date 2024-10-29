'Felt Like Pure Magic': Selena Gomez And David Henrie Open Up About Returning As Russo Siblings In Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

Selena Gomez and David Henrie, the original stars of Wizards of Waverly Place, are reuniting in the new show Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. In a recent interview, they discussed their on-screen sibling dynamic and their return to these beloved roles.

At the show's premiere, held at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles on October 28, Gomez and Henrie spoke with The Hollywood Reporter. They were asked about their experiences sharing scenes together and revisiting their iconic characters.

Henrie remarked, “It felt like pure magic,” while Emilia Perez added, “It did feel like going home.” She described a humorous moment when she showed the project to her mom, who laughed uncontrollably. Gomez shared that her mother commented that both actors still had it.

The singer expressed, “I think we bring that out in each other.” Henrie agreed and continued that as soon as "it’s action, we're just like playing ping pong.” He also expressed his satisfaction with what his co-star’s mother had said.

The journalist asked the former Disney stars if they still shared that sibling dynamic on screen, to which both responded affirmatively. Henrie mentioned that there are some touching instances that “harken back right to the original show” in a very emotional way. Gomez added that her co-star is protective of her in real life. She remarked, "I'm always like, so what's going on? I'm a little like, I got to stir the pot a little."

The reporter also asked about their experiences as executive producers, including leading the young actors and ensuring they had positive experiences on the show.

Henrie mentioned that he and Gomez had been involved in this work for quite some time. They aimed to share their best experiences, especially working with children. He emphasized the importance of creating an environment that allows the kids to be their "best" selves in those moments, calling it an incredible experience. The actor also noted that they have cast some exceptionally talented children, and their skills have greatly improved.

The singer expressed that the most she could offer was "love and support" during this time. She added that she hoped this would be a life-changing experience for them.

When the duo walked on set for the first time, they were asked what thoughts were running through their minds. The Heart Wants What It Wants vocalist shared that she had many memories flooding back. Gomez described the experience as emotional, noting that it was the place where they began every show, in front of a live studio audience, and where they would also conclude them.

Henrie found it challenging to articulate his feelings. He described the moment as “meaningful,” stating that all the emotions he experienced came rushing back—feelings he didn’t realize were still there, reminiscent of his younger self.

