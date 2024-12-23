How Did Bruce Banner Defeat Apex-Hulk In What If…? Season 3 Episode 1; Explained

Warning: This article contains spoiler for What If…? Season 3 Episode 1.

MCU's one of the highly acclaimed TV series, What If…? is here with another season, and people just can't stop thinking about what they witnessed in its latest episode about Bruce Banner and his alter ego, the Apex-Hulk. The premiere episode of What If…? focused on something peculiar yet very familiar.

This was the first time when the audience got to see a massive form of Hulk, the Apex Hulk, and also the Mecha Avengers. While the episode begins with a sweet old moment, also having Sam Wilson in it, what comes later saddens almost everyone.

Fighting the one out of control, Bruce Banner was seen sacrificing his human form to an explosive gamma blast. This event turns Bruce Banner into an even superior version of the Apex Hulk. This time, he becomes the Mega Hulk.

Bruce Banner, one of the highly intelligent superheroes, defeats his own creation, exposing himself to a gamma blast. Banner single-handedly combats himself, then being the one who understands the meaning of life.

With the help of Sam Wilson, Bruce Banner is then shown to take over the position of Gamma Beasts' leader. Toward the end of the episode, we see the Mega Hulk doing the right thing, which is to save people and the world around him and not destroy it with a mind full of rage.

All of this begins ten years before when Bruce Banner accidentally turns into a normal hulk on a Boat. Unfortunately, this was also when he was with his best friend, Sam Wilson.

Looking at the scared face of Wilson, Banner decides to end his monster once and for all. In this attempt, Bruce Banner exposes himself to a lot of gama, thinking this would somehow help.

However, this makes the case even worse, turning Banner into a human but creating the world-ender Apex Hulk.

