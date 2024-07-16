Who Is Red Hulk? Find Out Amid First Look In Captain America: Brave New World Teaser

The newest Marvel Cinematic Universe installment Captain America: Brave New World might introduce a new red-hot villain. The Red Hulk will make his first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Harrison Ford, who played Han Solo and Indiana Jones, will play him. The teaser trailer Marvel released for Captain America: Brave New World includes an exclusive look at Giancarlo Esposito as a mysterious new villain, as well as Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross aka Red Hulk. Continuing the MCU's Captain America legacy, Anthony Mackie will be the new Cap.

Is Red Hulk stronger than Hulk and how does Ross become the Red Hulk?

There's no doubt that it would be a close match, but the Red Hulk has some pretty impressive powers that the OG Hulk lacks, which is why he loses to his Red counterpart in comic books. Red Hulk's powers are derived from absorbing radiation from other people, which transforms him into an immeasurable force. Red Hulk's kryptonite, however, is literally overheating from absorbing too much radiation due to his great power.

Thunderbolt was given the nickname by Thaddeus Ross' brothers-in-arms in the comics because he would "strike like a thunderbolt" during battles. Ross becomes more and more bitter toward his green counterpart, the Hulk, as he rises through the ranks. Throughout his life, he tries to destroy the Hulk, until he becomes exactly what he hates. With the help of M.O.D.O.K., Ross siphoned radiation from the Hulk and became the Red Hulk in the end.

Is Red Hulk a hero or is he a villain?

Hulk's family tree is something out of a soap opera. Remember Betty, the one true love of the Hulk? Y'know, that's Ross's daughter, so Bruce Banner's father-in-law is Ross. In a word, awkward.

Despite his desire to be a hero, Ross quickly turned into the villain of the story when he allowed his obsession to destroy Bruce Banner/The Hulk to take control of him. It will be interesting to see what kind of arc Red Hulk goes through in Captain America: Brave New World - as the MCU isn't always comic book accurate - but he did make a turn to antihero at the end of his story arc in the comics.

