Red Hulk's Introduction May Give Fans the Chance to Witness the Plot They Have Been Waiting For

When Hulk was initially introduced, many fans were blown away by his uncontrollable rage, which made the plot of his movies more interesting and chilling. However, Bruce Banner eventually learned how to control his rage by combining his two personalities into one.

It’s only natural for fans who have followed his journey from the beginning to miss his uncontrollable anger and the adrenaline rush they felt while watching it. The good news is that they may get to experience that hot temper once again with the introduction of Red Hulk.

Red Hulk will be appearing in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, and the character will be played by none other than Harrison Ford.

According to Screenrant, Sam Wilson may have a difficult time stopping Red Hulk on his own, which could lead him to seek assistance from other heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As Screenrant notes, it’s uncertain where Red Hulk’s rampage will go beyond the upcoming movie, but Marvel could use this opportunity to adapt a version of World War Hulk.

According to the publication, in the World War Hulk storyline, the Illuminati banishes Hulk and his wife, who is carrying their child. After the spaceship explodes, resulting in his wife’s death, Hulk blames the Illuminati for her demise. He returns to Earth seeking vengeance, threatening the entire planet, which leads to immense destruction that needs to be stopped. Given that Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk is now in control of himself, using him for this plot may not work.

Red Hulk presents an exciting opportunity in the new film to explore a storyline where Hulk is the primary antagonist, allowing audiences to witness the uncontrollable rage they likely missed, as Ruffalo’s Hulk has evolved.

As for Brave New World, it’s refreshing to see veteran actor Harrison Ford take on the role of Red Hulk. Ford is sure to captivate audiences with his performance, leaving an unforgettable impression on the character, regardless of what the future holds for him in the MCU.

In addition to Ford, the movie boasts a stellar cast that includes Anthony Mackie, Tim Blake Nelson, Seth Rollins, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Lumbly, Rosa Salazar, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Liv Tyler, and many more. The movie is set to hit theaters on February 14, 2025.

