How Did Halle Berry's Bid to Get Her Ex Husband Olivier Martinez to Attend Co Parenting Therapy End? See Here

Renowned American actress Halle Berry's request to make her ex-husband Olivier Martinez attend co-parenting therapy was denied. She claimed his absence was harming their 10-year-old son, Maceo.

A judge rejected Berry's request, saying there were no urgent reasons. Despite their divorce agreement requiring therapy, Berry alleged that Martinez missed sessions to take the summer off.

Berry's legal team argued last week that Martinez's absence was disrupting therapy and harming their son's well-being. Berry claimed Martinez, 58, involves their son Maceo in their disputes, causing Maceo to act out against her.

Martinez's team responded, saying Berry was trying to pressure him using her wealth and legal resources. They argued that Maceo was not in immediate danger and suggested Berry file her request while knowing Martinez would be traveling.

Until 2023, the former couple was still going through their divorce. In May, they agreed on a new co-parenting plan, which included two individual therapy sessions and six joint ones. Court documents show these sessions were due by June 14, but they haven't started because Martinez is traveling in Europe until September.

Berry and Martinez divorced in 2015 after two years of marriage, but their divorce wasn’t finalized until last year. They share joint custody of their son, with Berry paying Martinez $8,000 a month in child support plus 4.3% of any income over $2 million and covering their son's schooling costs. Berry also has a 16-year-old daughter, Nahla, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.

