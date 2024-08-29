How Did Madonna Celebrate Her Twin Daughters Estere and Stella’s 12th Birthday? Find Out

Madonna is celebrating her daughters. A couple days ago, the legendary pop artist took to social media, sharing a glimpse into the fun-filled celebration. In her post, she also wrote a heartfelt tribute for her kids, Stella and Estere, as they turned 12 this year. Madonna threw her daughter a lavish party in her backyard.

Madonna organized a garden birthday party for her youngest two children, Stella and Estere, who turned. The singer commemorated the occasion with a customized set-up at her own home. The celebration had many fun activities with a pool party, golf cart rides, dogs, floral arrangements, artwork, and much more.

She shared a reel of the party on Instagram in which many of her friends were seen in attendance. As per the video, even her rumored boyfriend Akeem Morris was in attendance. At the party, guests also received personalized T-shirts with the twins' names and ages.

ALSO READ: Who are Madonna's Six Children? Everything to Know About Them

Madonna also paid touching homage to her twin Virgo daughters, the youngest of her six children. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to my Twin Virgos! Estere and Stella!!! I blinked, and you were almost adolescents. Time is a fierce beast!! You are both incredibly fierce, talented, outspoken, and full of LIFE. Can't wait for the next chapter... I adore both of you.”

Advertisement

She ended the note with a bunch of heart emojis. Fans were taken aback by the intensity of their birthday celebrations and showered the twins with well wishes. The celebration also included a massive inflatable water slide for the girls and their pals, glamping tents with arts and crafts stations, swarms of balloons, and a live ice cream cart.

Madonna and Akeem were seen getting messy with their cones. The girls also enjoyed horseback riding with their mother. The kids then returned to their home for an extravagant meal and pizza baked in their own wood ovens, as well as a variety of sweets.

Meanwhile, Madonna’s biopic Who’s That Girl is back in action after a year and a half of being cancelled. The film based on the singer's life was supposed to capture her decades-long career. It was originally scheduled for Universal Pictures, but plans fell through in January 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: All About Madonna's Past Relationships; What You Need to Know About Her Dating History Amid Alleged New Romance With Akeem Morris