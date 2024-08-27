Who are Madonna's Six Children? Everything to Know About Them

Madonna is known for her chart-topping hits, great onstage performances, and diverse family. She has six kids: Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy, Stella, and Estere. The Like a Prayer singer got the initials of all of her kids’ tattooed on her wrist in December 2020.

People are often curious to know more about how this family came to be, and today, it’s time to reveal that.

Lourdes Leon (27 years old)

Madonna’s first child, Lourdes Leon, was born on October 14, 1996, in Los Angeles. Back then, she had welcomed her daughter with her then-boyfriend and fitness instructor, Carlos Leon.

Since Lourdes was the first, it looks like, in some ways, she was also the favorite as well. Madonna even wrote a song for her on her 1998 album, Ray of Light. The song was called Little Star and the album also won her a Grammy!

So, what does she think of her popular mom? Well, Lourdes revealed during a chat with Interview Magazine that Madonna was quite a “control freak” when she was growing up. Something she jokes that she has inherited as well.

However, as she has grown up, her relationship with her mother has blossomed. Now, Lourdes sees her mother as an empowering woman who was “ahead of her time.”

At 27 years old, Lourdes is a model and has worked for multiple high-profile brands, including Marc Jacobs, Swarovski, Dion Lee, Rihanna's Savage x Fenty line, Burberry, and more.

Lourdes has also begun following in the footsteps of her singer mother by releasing her first single, Lock & Key, in August 2022.

Rocco Ritchie (24 years old)

In May 1997, Madonna split from Carlos Leon and after that, she began dating Guy Ritchie the next year. Rocco Ritchie, their son, was born on August 11, 2000, in Los Angeles. Madonna and Ritchie did get married, but they divorced in 2008.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in 2012, Rocco revealed that his mom was strict with him but was “a good mother.” Back then, he was touring with her and was working with a tutor to complete his schooling.

Later on, Rocco decided to attend a traditional school and live with her famous father in London. This caused a rift between him and his mom, as well as a custody battle between his parents. But by June 2016, all seemed to be well.

During a concert in March 2016 in New Zealand, Madonna dedicated the song La Vie en Rose to him. As per Closer Weekly, she also said, “There’s no love stronger than a mother for her son, and if I talk about him too much, I’m going to cry.”

Now, Rocco works as an actor and model. Also, he is quite a talented painter.

David Banda (18 years old)

David Banda was born in Malawi on September 24, 2005.

In 2006, Madonna founded Raising Malawi, her charitable organization. In October, she visited the country for a humanitarian trip and there, she and her then-husband, Guy Ritchie, decided to adopt the 1-year-old David from another orphanage called Home of Hope located in Lilongwe in the capital city.

As per Closer Weekly, David was reportedly battling pneumonia at that time.

However, the adoption wasn’t smooth because Madonna and Ritchie failed to fulfill one important pre-requisite for the adoption: residency. Malawi’s rules state that adoptive parents have to stay in the nation for a minimum of 18 months.

This gives the parents residency when it is necessary for a legal adoption. However, the family overcame this hurdle and the adoption was approved on May 28, 2008.

Today, David has embraced his unique journey and shares a strong bond with his siblings. In a 2019 interview with British Vogue, she revealed that David is the most like her among all of her kids.

She said, “[He's] the one I have the most in common with. I feel like he gets me; he has more of my DNA than any of my children so far.”

She also gushed about his soccer skills and admitted in an interview with Graham Norton in June 2019 that it would perhaps be easier for her if he just wanted to be a singer. But Madonna later clarified that she doesn’t see it as a disappointment but just as “a challenge.”

As for his soccer games, Madonna said that she only watches her son play. So what does she do when he is on the bench? Well, then she’s on her phone.

Mercy James (18 years old)

Chifundo "Mercy" James was born in Malawi on January 22, 2006. She was adopted from Blantyre, Malawi, in 2009 after Madonna settled her divorce from Guy Ritchie. So, the singer adopted her as a single mom. Back then, Mercy was suffering from malaria.

Just like with David, the adoption wasn’t easy, as the High Court initially rejected the application. But later on, she got approval for the adoption on June 12, 2009.

Today, Mercy is thriving in her diverse family. In July 2017, Madonna started the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care. This was the first pediatric surgery and intensive care center in Malawi.

In January 2023, Madonna posted about Mercy's 17th birthday on Instagram, writing, “Happy birthday, Chifundo. We love you!!"

Stella and Estere (11 years old)

Twins Stella and Estere were also adopted from Malawi in February 2017, when they were 5. They were born in Malawi on August 24, 2012. The singer revealed in an interview with PEOPLE magazine that the girls accept and love her as their mother.

The La Isla Bonita singer told PEOPLE, “It's like they were always here. It didn't take long for them to get acclimated. And they've learned, in time, that I'm their mother and nothing is going to change that.”

Today, the girls are talented dancers and are also great piano players. In August 2022, when the twins turned 10, the global star posted on Instagram the caption, “Happy birthday, Estere and Stella Mwale! You both bring so much love, laughter and light into all of our lives!!”

In June 2023, they graduated from elementary school. Madonna posted about that and wrote on Instagram, “2 Kweens!!!! Happy Graduation!" Out of all the kids, the twins appear the most on their mom’s Instagram.

Madonna's journey of motherhood

In a 2017 interview with PEOPLE magazine, Madonna revealed about her life at home and what made her choose the route of adoption.

She said, "Sometimes I would just close my eyes and just think, 'Why isn't my kitchen filled with dancing children?' There are so many children who need a home. I thought, 'What am I waiting for? Just do it.' "

Madonna also talked about what drew her to her adopted kids. In an interview with PEOPLE magazine in October 2017, she revealed that “it’s inexplicable.” She elaborated on her answer and said it’s like asking people what made them fall in love with the people they fell for.

However, motherhood hasn’t always been easy for her.

Madonna revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair in January 2023 that it has been “the most difficult, the hardest battle." She also said, "Today I am still struggling to understand how to be a mother and do my job."

The singer explained that it’s because there’s no manual and one has to learn from their mistakes, and that requires a lot of time and effort. In short, that’s like a profession in itself!

