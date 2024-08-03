How Emotional Argument Leads to Teen Mom Star Amber Portwood's Fiancé Going Missing

There was a shocking turn in the relationship drama on Teen Mom after an emotional argument between Amber Portwood and her fiancé, Gray Wayt, led to Wayt suddenly going missing. The incident occurred in June 2024, just a couple of weeks after they announced their engagement. On June 11, the Bryston City Police Department in North Carolina reported Wayt missing. He was last seen on June 9, and Portwood filed a missing person report after Wayt left their rental cabin. Although he had his keys and wallet, he did not have his cell phone. The incident ultimately led to the end of their engagement.

In a June 11 livestream on the YouTube channel Ell Bee, Portwood clarified that their discussion had been emotional but not explosive. She mentioned the cultural differences she faced due to Wayt's Vietnamese background, stating, "There was not a big blowout fight or anything like that, OK? He is a missing person right now. Everything has been reported to all the police officers, and everyone is looking for him."

Portwood expressed deep concern and prayed for his safe return. After being last captured alone on a Walgreens security camera, Wayt has not been seen or heard from since. Portwood also addressed rumors of possible violence, stating, "We do not hurt each other in any way." She urged supporters to pray for Wayt and to avoid spreading false stories about what might have happened.

On June 11, Wayt was found in Oklahoma, located more than 900 miles from Bryson City, North Carolina, where he was last spotted. According to Too Fab in the original post, the Bryson City Police Department updated "Gary Wayt has been located. No further information is available at this time. Case is closed."

Advertisement

Portwood and Wayt's engagement reportedly ended after the incident. According to a Us Weekly insight, they took the decision and called off the engagement as they had too much to overcome to move forward together.

The source further revealed that Amber took off the engagement ring and felt sad as she cared about him. However, she could see that he was not the right guy for her and wanted to be with someone who accepted her completely.The engagement caused 'family tension' on Wayt's side as relatives expressed concerns about Amber's past relationships after researching her online.

Shortly before Wayt was reported missing, Portwood introduced him to her Teen Mom: The Next Chapter co-stars via Zoom. At that time, he had not yet met her daughter, Leah, adding a layer of complexity to Portwood's personal life.

Portwood has experienced many ups and downs in her relationships. She first appeared on 16 and Pregnant in 2009 with her then-boyfriend, Gary Shirley. Their relationship ended due to issues of alleged verbal and physical abuse. Later, she had a son named James with Andrew Glennon, but this relationship also ended sadly, accompanied by accusations of violence.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Teen Mom Alum Amber Portwood No Longer Speaking To Fiance Gary Wyat After Missing Incident? Report