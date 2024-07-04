Is Teen Mom Alum Amber Portwood No Longer Speaking To Fiance Gary Wyat After Missing Incident? Report

Amber Portwood’s fiance has not reached out to her even after being found. The Teen Mom star got engaged to her boyfriend Gary Wyat this month.

Gary was reported missing by Amber when the two were visiting a wedding in North Carolina. The star’s fiance has been found but reportedly has not contacted her yet.

Gary Wyat maintaining no contact with Amber Portwood

Gary Wyat and Amber Portwood got engaged recently. The Teen Mom star’s fiance went missing soon after they announced their engagement. Gary left North Carolina with his car keys and wallet when the two were there to attend a wedding. His abrupt taking off came after the couple got into an argument.

Wyat was found by the police after several people including Amber took to their social media accounts to spread the news. It was revealed that he was never missing but had disappeared of his own will. The U.S. Sun spoke to a source that shared updates about the current situation.

The source revealed that Amber had not gotten in touch with her fiance and was not willing to reach out to him. “She is pretty hurt by the whole situation and still in disbelief,” they added. The source also spoke about what the argument that made Gary take off was about.

The couple were discussing how different their cultures are when the star’s fiance “expressed serious concerns” about his family not accepting Amber. Gary also reportedly mentioned how his family is worried about the Teen Mom star’s past.

Amber Portwood’s criminal history

Amber Portwood was arrested in 2010 on the charges of domestic violence. She had committed the crime against Gary Shirley. Gary and Amber were dating at the time and shared a daughter named Leah. The star was sentenced to probation back then.

She violated her probation in December 2011 which got her in trouble with the law again. She was charged with possessing a controlled substance at that time. She then had to serve a five-year sentence in prison. Portwood was released from prison for good behavior in November 2013. She got in trouble for the third time in October 2019. The star was arrested for assaulting her boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

