Box Office: Bollywood aims for cumulative collections of over Rs 200 crore for its April 2025 releases

Ever since 2025 began, it has been a moderately performing year for the Hindi film industry. The first quarter recently concluded, bringing several exciting films like Chhaava, Sikandar, Sky Force, and more. While some of these films deserved the hype, several turned out to be disappointing—both in terms of content and box office performance.

With the beginning of the second quarter, a variety of Bollywood films are scheduled to excite audiences this month and draw them to theaters. This lineup includes the comeback of several popular actors, such as Sunny Deol in Jaat, Emraan Hashmi in Ground Zero, and Sanjay Dutt in The Bhootnii. Together, these films are expected to generate over Rs 200 crores at the box office.

Analyzing the Upcoming Bollywood Movies in April

Among the biggest April releases, the first is Sunny Deol’s Jaat, marking his return nearly two years after the blockbuster Gadar 2. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat is set for a Pan-India release on April 10. With strong pre-release buzz, trade analysts expect the film to open with Rs 10 crore nett in Hindi on Day 1.

The following Friday, April 18, will see a major box office clash between two big films—Akshay Kumar’s Kesari: Chapter 2 and Sanjay Dutt’s The Bhootnii. Kesari: Chapter 2, a courtroom drama, also stars R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday. It is based on the horrific Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. The film’s delayed release has only heightened its anticipation, unless overshadowed by the momentum of Jaat.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt’s The Bhootnii is a horror-comedy entertainer. Dutt plays a ghostbuster, while Mouni Roy and Palak Tiwari portray ghosts. The film also features Sunny Singh in a lead role. Although horror-comedy is a trending genre, the film’s buzz remains low, likely affected by its clash with the Akshay Kumar starrer.

April will conclude with the release of Ground Zero, an action thriller led by Emraan Hashmi. In the film, Hashmi plays a BSF officer, and the story revolves around the 2001 Indian Parliament attack. While there is currently little pre-release hype, interest is expected to build as the release date of April 25 approaches.

