How Long Have Linda Purl And Patrick Duffy Been Together? Inside Happy Days And Dallas Stars' Romance

Linda Purl and Patrick Duffy’s blossoming romance has captivated the public since the summer of 2020. Patrick Duffy, known for his iconic role in Dallas, was married to ballet dancer Carlyn Rosser until her death in 2017. After her passing, Duffy grappled with the prospect of finding love again, unsure whether such a deep bond could ever be rekindled.

Linda Purl, an accomplished actress, had met Duffy in the past, but their acquaintance faded over time. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, unexpectedly rekindled their connection. Despite the challenges of isolation, a group text chain brought them together, sparking new conversations that gradually revealed a shared history and mutual admiration.

Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl: A story of rediscovered love

Their evolving relationship serves as a poignant reminder of love's resilience, flourishing unexpectedly from the ashes of past acquaintanceship into a vibrant and promising new chapter.

Duffy told PEOPLE in November 2020 that he had driven for twenty hours, packed his car, and arrived at Linda Purl's door to find out if their relationship was genuine. He claimed that they had not been apart since then.

Duffy claims that his relationship with Purl now is in line with the wishes of his late wife, implying that she would have preferred that he move on with his life.

Advertisement

Patrick Duffy talked candidly about his path from grief to falling in love once more. He counseled holding onto happiness if it felt right, considering the possibility of happiness following loss. Duffy said he was shocked by his relationship with Linda Purl and that he never thought he would feel that way about her again.

He emphasized the unexpected nature of their relationship by describing how, following his previous marriage, he never would have thought this was possible. Their romance, which started during the trying COVID-19 pandemic years, has garnered attention for its coincidental rekindling and mutual journey of rediscovering love.

They first met in 2000

For many years, the actors have been pals. Actor Richard Thomas, who also played with Duffy in the West End production of Art, introduced them when they first met in London in 2000.

Following their first meeting, they reconnected at a media event where Linda Purl had planned to meet Linda Grey. Patrick Duffy happened to sit at the Dallas signing table. Purl stated that Linda Grey introduced them in a roundabout way.

Advertisement

In a May 2023 interview with Senior Planet, Purl described going to a convention with Duffy to get autographs, expecting Linda Grey to be there. She hurried to the Dallas table to greet her, as they had worked together on a film and she admired her greatly. However, instead of Linda Grey, she discovered Patrick Duffy, marking another watershed moment in their developing relationship.

ALSO READ: From Baby Reindeer To Shogun; Where To Watch This Year's Emmy Nominated Shows Online?