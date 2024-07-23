From Baby Reindeer To Shogun; Where To Watch This Year's Emmy Nominated Shows Online?

Finding a new show to binge-watch can be overwhelming, with so many options available To help you get started, check out this year's Emmy nominations. Each year, the Emmys celebrate the best TV shows that have impressed both viewers and critics.

Here’s a list of this year’s top Emmy-nominated shows and where you can stream them.

The Crown (18 Nominations)

Where to Stream: Netflix

Overview: The Crown delves into the life of Queen Elizabeth II. It explores the personal and political changes she faces. The show also looks at some historical events, royal family dynamics, and the intricate relationships between key figures in British history.

It has been nominated for Drama Series, Lead Actor (Dominic West), Lead Actress (Imelda Staunton), and Supporting Actress (Elizabeth Debicki).

Shōgun (25 Nominations)

Where to Stream: Hulu

Overview: The show Shōgun is set in Japan over 400 years ago. The plot centers on the power struggle after Japan's regent dies, leaving his son vulnerable. Key characters include the cunning Yoshii Toranaga and his rival, Ishido Kazunari.

It has been nominated for Drama Series, Lead Actor (Hiroyuki Sanada), Lead Actress (Anna Sawai), and Supporting Actor (Tadanobu Asano).

The Bear (23 Nominations)

Where to Stream: Hulu

Overview: The Bear is a chef drama on Disney Plus that became a hit in 2022. It stars Jeremy Ellen White as Carmen Carmi Berzatto, a top New York chef. Carmi returns to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop after his brother's unexpected death. He tries to transform the chaotic eatery into a renowned restaurant. Season 2 continues this journey with Karmi and his team working to achieve Michelin star status.

It has been nominated for Comedy Series, Lead Actor (Jeremy Allen White), Supporting Actress (Ayo Edebiri), and Supporting Actor (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

Fallout (16 Nominations)

Where to Stream: Prime Video

Overview: Fallout is a TV adaptation of the popular video game franchise. In a world ruined by nuclear war, the show follows Lucy. She is a young woman who leaves her safe vault to uncover family secrets in the wasteland. As she explores this dangerous world, she meets different groups and visits famous places from the game, like New Vegas.

It has been nominated for Drama Series, Lead Actor (Walter Goggins), and Production Design.

The Morning Show (16 Nominations)

Where to Stream: Apple TV+

Overview: The Morning Show stars Jennifer Aniston, Ruth Widdowspoon, and Steve Carell. It explores the drama behind a popular morning news program. After anchor Alex Levy's long-time co-host Mitch Kepler is fired due to a scandal, Alex battles to keep her job. During this, she faces intense competition from journalist Bradley Jackson.

It has been nominated for Drama Series, Lead Actress (Jennifer Aniston), and Lead Actress (Reese Witherspoon).

Hacks (16 Nominations)

Where to Stream: Max

Overview: Hacks dives into the life of Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comedian. She faces a career crisis as her casino residency is at risk. Deborah reluctantly hires Ava, a young and struggling comedy writer, as her new assistant. Despite their differences, they develop a surprising friendship as they work together in the comedy world.

It has been nominated for Comedy Series, Lead Actress (Jean Smart), and Supporting Actress (Hannah Einbinder).

Only Murders in the Building (21 Nominations)

Where to Stream: Hulu

Overview: Only Murders in the Building is a mystery comedy-drama series about three unlikely friends. Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez play the role of three friends. They bond over their love for true crime podcasts. Living in a fancy Upper West Side building, they start their own podcast while investigating a series of murders in their building.

It has been nominated for Comedy Series, Lead Actor (Steve Martin), Lead Actor (Martin Short), and Lead Actress (Selena Gomez).

The Gilded Age (5 Nominations)

Where to Stream: Max

Overview: The Gilded Age is set in 1882 near New York City. It focuses on Marian Brook, a young woman. She navigates the clash between the wealthy Russell family and the old-money van Rhijin-Brook family.

It has been nominated for Drama Series, Lead Actress (Carrie Coon), Supporting Actress (Christine Baranski).

Slow Horses (8 Nominations)

Where to Stream: Apple TV+

Overview: Slow Horses is a British spy thriller on Apple TV+ that follows the misfit agents of Slough House. It is a department for MI5 rejects who have failed their mission. These so-called Slow Horses are stuck with mundane tasks and a grumpy boss, Jackson Lamb. Despite their situation, they often find themselves uncovering dangerous plots threatening Britain.

It has been nominated for Lead Actor (Gary Oldman) and supporting Actor (Jack Lowden).

Abbott Elementary (Nominations)

Where to Stream: Hulu

Overview: Abbott Elementary is a comedy series set in an underfunded public school in Philadelphia. It follows Janine Teagus, an upbeat 2nd-grade teacher, and her quirky colleagues as they navigate the challenges of working in a struggling school.

It has been nominated for Comedy Series, Lead Actress (Quinta Brunson), and Supporting Actress (Janelle James).

This year, the nominations are bursting with exciting picks., featuring a range of dramas, comedies, and limited series. So, whether you’re into intense dramas or lighthearted comedies, there’s something for everyone.

