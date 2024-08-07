Top 10 Psychological Thriller Movies Of All Time: From Black Swan To Taxi Driver

The genre of psychological thriller has always brought some of the best cinematic gems. These films delve deep into the human psyche, weaving intricate tales of internal conflict and external action, making them a favorite among audiences. Here’s a list of 10 must-watch psychological-thriller films of all time that will leave you in utter awe.

10) Black Swan (2010)

Black Swan brought the insaneness of art to audiences as it followed the fall of Nina Sayers, played by Natalie Portman, into madness. Sayers gets obsessed with surpassing her fellow dancer in order to advance in her dancing career. The obsession to win soon blurs the lines of reality and fantasy for the aspiring ballet dancer, pushing her to embrace lunacy.

9) Shutter Island (2010)

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role, Shutter Island presents an outstanding neo-noir psychological thriller film. Directed by Martin Scorsese, the film presents the story of U.S. Marshal Edward ‘Teddy’ Daniels and his team as they investigate a psychiatric facility on Shutter Island after the report of a missing person. The film is acclaimed for its actors’ breathtaking performances and the critical presentation of illusion versus reality.

8) Parasite (2019)

The next on the list is a Korean Oscar-winning thriller film, which presents a unique and critical take on the theme of social class and inequality. Parasite explores the lives of two families, one rich but easily trusting, and the other poor but extremely cunning. The poor family manages to pull themselves into rich comfort by craftily manipulating the rich family, only to get themselves burdened with their family’s dark secret.

7) American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho gave birth to the infamous yet iconic character of Patrick Bateman, played by Christian Bale. Adapted from Bret Easton Ellis, the film presents the disturbing story of a New York City investment banker who murders people for fun. Directed by Mary Harron, the film depicted strong scrutinizing violence as it questioned the shallow theme of American materialistic culture.

6) Get Out (2017)

Get Out follows the intricate story of Chris Washington, a young black photographer, portrayed by Daniel Kaluuya. The story takes a serious turn when Chris gets invited to his girlfriend's house, where he experiences eerie behavior from her family. As the story proceeds, Chris finally becomes aware of the town’s shocking hidden secrets after a series of disturbing events. Directed by Jordan Peele, Get Out offers its viewers a much-needed dose of horror and thriller.

5) The Shining (1980)

The Shining continues to amaze viewers with its chilling storyline, decades after its release. The film explores the breakdown and ruin of the Torrance family after Jack Torrance, played by Jack Nicholson, takes a job at an isolated resort. Jack brought his family with him, unaware of the fact that their time at the hotel would push him and his family to madness after multiple disturbing incidents. The film beautifully fleshes out the perspective of each character as they push to the edge.

4) Memento (2000)

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Memento is surely a cinematic wonder, running the story in two different timelines. The story follows Leonard Shelby, played by Guy Pearce, who struggles with short-term memory loss and can only recall things from a few hours ago, hence being unable to make new memories.

Despite suffering from anterograde amnesia, Shelby still devises a way to push himself in the pursuit of his wife’s murder. He uses photos, notes and even body tattoos to remind himself of his life’s only task, which is to serve justice to his innocent wife.

3) The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Silence of the Lambs takes the viewers through the journey of a young detective, Clarice Starling, who is pursuing his hunt for a cannibalistic serial killer, Dr. Hannibal Lecter. Starring Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins in the lead roles, the movie left an indelible mark on the cinematic industry with its spine-chilling storyline and nuanced portrayals. The film is often regarded as one of the best in the psychological thriller genre.

2) The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Sixth Sense is another popular name in the cinematic industry, as the film got accreditation for truly defining the word “twist." The story follows a child psychologist, Malcolm Crowe, portrayed by Bruce Willis, who encounters quite a unique case of an 8-year-old boy named Cole. Cole claims that he can see dead people, adding quite an eerie touch to the film. The film became widely popular for its ending twist, forcing viewers to watch it once again.

1) Taxi Driver (1976)

Taxi Driver is another masterpiece by Martin Scorsese, featuring Robert De Niro in the titular role of Travis Bickle, a Vietnam War veteran. Travis decides to take a job as a night-shift taxi driver to deal with insomnia and loneliness, thanks to his horrific experiences at war. The lead character gets severely disturbed by the urban and mortal decay around him, forcing him to get obsessed with the idea of getting rid of all scum and making the world a better place to live.

Soon this idea turns into paranoia, pushing Travis to adopt violent actions. He then decides to assassinate the presidential candidate. During this time, he meets Iris Steensma, a 12-year-old child prostitute, who Travis tries to help. The film is often regarded as Martin Scorsese’s best film to date, and it manages to aptly depict the mental state of Travis Bickle.

