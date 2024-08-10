‘43-Year Shared History': Matt Damon Reflects On Decades-Long Friendship With Casey Affleck

The 2024 American heist comedy film The Instigators has finally been released in theaters. Starring renowned artists like Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, the film follows the run of two thieves. Talking about the film in his recent interview, Damon revealed that his bond with fellow co-star Casey Affleck and his brother Ben Affleck, dates back to four decades. Damon revealed that they grew up with each other and managed to forge a lasting friendship for 43 years.

In his recent conversation with PEOPLE, Matt Damon made a shocking revelation by announcing that he grew up with Casey and Ben Affleck, implying that their friendship lasted over four decades. The actor said that the secret behind their sustaining friendship is their “shared experience and relationship and trust and love.”

“We have this 43-year shared history. We grew up together…There's an underlying understanding of who we are. In our business, there's a whole language that gets created around trying to protect people's feelings because people's egos are involved, Damon remarked. Further, the actor made it clear that he and Casey “don't waste any time on diplomacy,” making their friendship truly genuine.

The Instigators brings decades-long friends Matt Damon and Casey Affleck together. The film follows the story of Rory and Cobby, played by Damon and Affleck, respectively, as their heist goes wrong. As a result, the duo ends up in the middle of massive chaos, as they are now being chased by police, backward bureaucrats, and resentful crime bosses.

Advertisement

Damon and Affleck got a chance to visit Boston, their childhood city, together as a part of the film's shooting schedule. Even though the city as a whole has changed a lot, Casey added that he still feels that the city is more home to him than the rest of the cities across the globe.

“Boston has changed a lot. It's really not the city that we grew up in. On the other hand, it's the place I still feel more at home than anywhere else. So that says something about what a place does to you when you're growing. I’ll forever be connected to this place no matter how much it changes,” Casey Affleck commented.

Well, the lasting friendship of Matt Damon and Casey Affleck is indeed commendable. Fans can get a glimpse of the same in the recently released The Instigators, which is now available on Apple TV+.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Doug Liman Says He Felt Like 'A Marriage Counselor' For Casey Affleck And Matt Damon While Filming The Instigators