How Long Were Marin Hinkle And Randall Sommer Married? Two And A Half Men Alum Settles Divorce With Ex-Husband

American actress Marin Hinkle and her ex-husband Randall Sommer have settled their divorce proceedings.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, the former couple filed an uncontested declaration of default on Monday and entered into a written agreement detailing the specifics of their separation. The Two and a Half Men alum and Sommer have requested the court reserve jurisdiction to award spousal or partner support in the future to both parties but have reached a current agreement on the nature of said support.

Their written agreement also outlines the payment of attorney fees, which both parties have stipulated based on the Stipulated Judgment of Dissolution of Marriage.

Marin Hinkle & Randall Sommer: low-key couple, married since '97, welcomes son Ben

The former couple filed for divorce last September after 25 years of marriage. In a joint statement shared with PEOPLE , they said: "After careful consideration, we have chosen to end our marriage. However, we remain supportive friends, holding mutual respect, admiration, and love for each other and our son."

Hinkle and Sommer married in August 1997 and have a teenage son named Ben. They've kept their personal life mostly private.

Marin Hinkle’s relationship with her TV daughter Brosnahan

In April 2023, Hinkle revealed her close bond with her TV daughter Brosnahan, mentioning they text each other frequently. She even shared a humorous story from one of their past text conversations, recalling when she lent Brosnahan money for bagels.

“She has a pilates class near my house. It's a cute story," she chuckled. "One day, she texted me, asking if I was home. I said yes, and she asked if I could lend her a dollar. I was like, Seriously?”

"It was $2. There's a bagel place under my apartment, and she needed cash because it's cash only. I said I'm not just giving you a couple of dollars. Let's both get bagels with at least a $20.”

Marin Hinkle mentioned that the incident brought them closer, and Brosnahan met many of Hinkle's relatives, leaving them all impressed with her.

Marin rose to fame on television for playing roles like Once and Again, Madam Secretary, and Two and a Half Men. The appreciated actress eventually went on to grab a prominent role in The Marvelous Ms. Maisel, where she played Rose Weissman alongside a cast full of stars, including Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein. The series aired for five seasons from 2017 to 2023.

